Dallas Cowboys Update News on CeeDee Lamb Arm Injury

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys torched the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday in AT&T Stadium. CeeDee Lamb initially and immediately sparked the fire that ultimately spread into a record-setting, 43-alarm blaze. ... but did come away from the game with a bit of an injury concern.

On Sunday, Lamb said he had what felt like a "charley horse in my arm that kept really just nagging."

And on Monday, the update from here in Frisco from The Star, coach Mike McCarthy saying, "I think CeeDee's gonna be fine. I don't have an exact if he's gonna practice Wednesday but I expect him to be available."

And with that expectation? Lamb's on-field excellence can continue.

And just how excellent is it?

Desperate to douse the nightmarish performance from a week earlier, the Cowboys needed a quick start against Atlanta. Cue Lamb, who on the second play took a quick pass from Dak Prescott in the slot and sprinted 37 yards down the sideline.

Six plays later he caught a 13-yard pass for a 7-0 lead. Just before halftime, he hauled in a nine-yard toe-dragger to push the margin to 28-3.

With Michael Gallup back from a seven-game calf injury, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore exploited the luxury of moving Lamb into the slot. The Falcons' attempted to single-cover the speedy second-year receiver, with disastrous results.

Lamb finished with six catches, 94 yards, two touchdowns and one giant jump-start that commenced one of the biggest blowout victories in the Cowboys' 62-season history.

While Lamb befuddled the Falcons' secondary, he also sent the NFL's social media team into a tizzy.

The league's media machine went to work in the wake of Dallas' 43-3 win, attempting to capsulize just how impressive Lamb has been - not just against Atlanta, but early in his career.

Result: It boasted Lamb as being the first Cowboys' receiver to amass 1,500+ yards and 10+ touchdowns in his first 25 games in the NFL.

Wow!

But, um, wrong.

Amari Cooper had more catches, yards and touchdowns than Lamb in his first 25 games as a Cowboy. But if the league is pin-pointing the receiver's first 25 games in the NFL, we'll obviously cut it some slack as Cooper played his first 52 in Oakland as a Raider.

Alas, the NFL should probably Google a guy named Bob Hayes. In his first 25 NFL games - all as a Cowboy - he revolutionized the wide receiver position by producing a whopping 2,092 yards and 24 touchdowns, both easily topping Lamb's output.

The best 25-game starts by receivers in a Cowboys uniform:

PLAYER C YDS TD

Bob Hayes 100 2,092 24

Amari Cooper 132 1,914 14

CeeDee Lamb 121 1,661 12

Dez Bryant 96 1,357 15

Drew Pearson 72 1,255 3

Michael Irvin 66 1,203 8

Jason Witten 92 997 6

Tony Hill 34 584 5

This is not to knock Lamb's speedy ascension as one of the NFL's elite weapons. He's Top 10 this season in 20+-yard catches (13), receiving yards (726) and touchdowns (6).

He's not afraid to go over the middle. You can hand him the ball as a running back. He's dangerous as a punt-returner. Of his first 25 games, he's had Prescott at quarterback for barely half of them (13). And he plays in a talented receiving trio that features Gallup and Cooper, whose first 25 games in Dallas take a back seat to only Hayes.

Lamb's career is off to an impressive start. Just not quite as fast, however, as the NFL would have us believe. And now it can continue, with the continuation of Dallas' three games in 12 days featuring an almost-record-setting CeeDee Lamb.