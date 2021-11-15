VM Player looks strange and doesn't start or stop

I currently have a simple 2 node cluster, with both ESXi servers currently at version 6.0u3. The VMs are a mix of HW versions 9 and 11. I intend to upgrade vCenter to VCSA 6.7u3 first, followed by upgrading one of the ESXi servers to 6.7u3. The other server in the cluster is not compatible with 6.7 (unsupported CPU at the very least), so it will stay at 6.0 until early next year.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO