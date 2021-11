It has been over a year since the BMW 4 Series Coupe was launched. When this sleek machine first made its appearance, it was criticized for its odd front-end, and as if this was not enough, BMW went ahead and grafted the same front end onto the 4 Series Gran Coupe, a sort of crossover, fastback version of the standard coupe that offers more practicality. The Gran Coupe will now be made available in Japan for the first time, and to commemorate this auspicious occasion, BMW Japan has decided to release a special edition called "Edition Edge". This Japanese-only special edition is now available to order, and delivery is scheduled to begin later in November.

