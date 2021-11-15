ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5) Review

By David Walters
cgmagonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a mixed relationship with the Grand Theft Auto series, and indeed Rockstar Games in general. I first played GTA 3 on my PC back in 2001, and I had an average time with it. The change from the top-down viewpoint of its two predecessors intrigued me since I always...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition impressions

Thursday was a big day for the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched on various platforms, bringing along updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was particularly notable for Switch as these titles have never appeared on a Nintendo platform until now.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Recap—A Fun Look To The Future and Back

The Xbox 20th Anniversary event showed lots of great memories of the company and fans in the past 20 years. It also teased a few exciting things coming soon as well. The Xbox 20th Anniversary event kicked off with all the Xbox start-up sounds and visuals, which then continued to show off an array of emotional memories and real-life stories of how Xbox gaming has united over the past 20 years. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, even shares some words about his journey as an intern to where he is now and how “gaming has brought so many people from different cultures and backgrounds together.”
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Brings Shocking PS5 Exclusive Forspoken to Microsoft Store

The Xbox 20th anniversary is going to bring all the excitement with a look back at memories and looking forward with exciting news. Today, the Xbox turns 20 years old! It has been 20 years since the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, first dropped with the console. The green team will be hosting their Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream that will primarily contain a lot of reminiscing and detailing the journey that Xbox took to get where it is today.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Exciting Dragon Ball: The Breakers Announced

Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball eight-person online assymetric multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers. The game is being developed by Dragon Ball Xenoverse studio, Dimps and is a new asymmetric multiplayer take on the franchise as it features 7v1 multiplayer matches that feel reminiscent of Dead by Daylight or Predator: Hunting Grounds. In the game set in the Xenoverse universe, seven players will play as ordinary civilians known as ‘Survivors’ that were sucked up by temporal phenomenon and stuck in a realm of reality known as the Temporal Seam. They aren’t alone though they are stuck with a raider, an overwhelmingly strong enemy from another timeline which players have the choice of playing as either Frieza, Cell or Buu.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox Series X) Review

A lot of us grew up with games like The Sims and Roller Coaster Tycoon. When I was offered Jurassic World Evolution 2, initially I had no interest. After seeing the trailer, and realizing I could build my very own park and fill it with DINOSAURS, I was in. Long gone are the days of building bathrooms, or letting my sims drown in pools. Now we are on to full-out dinosaur breakouts!
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite’s Recent Update adds Naruto Shippuden Collaboration

Epic Games announced last week it would be bringing the world of Naruto to Fortnite and now the game’s first anime collaboration has officially arrived in the game as part of the most recent update, v18.40. As previously rumoured the crossover isn’t just adding skins but a new weapon, glider,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar Games
cgmagonline.com

WB Games Announces Super Smash Bros. Inspired Game, MultiVersus

WB Games has finally announced its free-to-play 2D arena platform fighter, MultiVersus which has been heavily rumoured and is inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series. MultiVersus will feature characters crossing over into the game from universes like DC, Scooby Doo, Looney Tunes and more. The game is being developed by Los Angeles-based studio, Player First Games and is set to introduce a team-based two vs. two mode. Fighting game enthusiasts should note that MultiVersus will feature full crossplay support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox Series X By Gucci Will Set Consumers Back By $10K In Limited 100ct Bundle

The collaboration everyone was thinking about, Xbox Series X and Gucci, has now become a reality with a limited edition run of consoles. While the Xbox Series X still remains in high demand due to the scarcity of the console, Gucci has partnered up to deliver a limited edition console bundle worth a staggering sum.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Panda Announces Super Smash Bros. North America Circuit in 2022

A premiere eSports team, Panda, and Nintendo of America have teamed up for events in 2022 featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Melee. Panda is an esports brand known for its emphasis on solo play at a championship level. With the ability to incorporate brands, and a goal of diversity, this is the perfect opportunity for the Smash Bros. community to get back on its feet.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Swords of Legends Online First Major Update—The Forbidden Court—is Live

Swords of Legends Online reveals everything coming with the Forbidden Court update and new things are in store at the Floral Palace. The teams at Gameforge and Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon are excited about providing the fans of Swords of Legends Online (SOLO) with its first major update with Update 1.1, The Forbidden Court. The update is finally live today! The update brings so much exciting news for all SOLO players as there will be numerous content drops happening throughout November and December.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
cgmagonline.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Hands-On Preview

When Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s already long-awaited release date of December 7th, 2021 was hastily pushed back to February 4th, 2022, I was likely among the few fans of the franchise that smiled, drew a long breath, and let out a deep sigh of relief. As I saw it, the delay would prevent the first-person-parkour-survival-horror-action adventure from getting lost in the immediate wake of this Fall’s bigger budget first-person shooter releases like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Announced, With Deathloop Leading the Nominations

Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards team have announced the nominees for this year’s Game Awards, which will happen on December 9th, 2021. The Game Awards are one of the biggest annual celebrations of the achievements in the medium, with last year’s show bringing in 83 million live streams. This year’s nominations include games from a wide range of studios, with Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 leading nominations. This year’s nomination list includes 107 different games, with titles spanning a range of genres and platforms.
FIFA
cgmagonline.com

Binge and Crytek Team-Up For Hunt: Showdown Live-Action Series

The Binge and Crytek teams are excited to announce a live-action show based in the Hunt: Showdown game world. The new and rising video game-centric streaming service, Binge, announced their partnership with the award-winning video game developer, Crytek (Crysis, Far Cry), will be bringing a Hunt: Showdown live-action series to production. Crytek’s video game, Hunt: Showdown, has been a staple in the gaming community, winning the Best Online Experience Award at The Games Awards in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Capcom’s Upcoming Sci-fi adventure, Pragmata delayed to 2023

Capcom has announced that its next-gen only title, Pragmata has been delayed by a year and is now releasing sometime in 2023. As an apology, Capcom released a 30-second video that just features a close zoom of one of the game’s characters, an unnamed little girl who doesn’t need a spacesuit to breathe in space. As the video goes on, the camera zooms out which shows her holding a sign that says ‘2022->2023′ and ‘Sorry :(‘ which is so wholesome that you can’t be mad at. Capcom’s development division head, Yoichi Egawa revealed during the company’s annual report that the sci-fi adventure is “making steady progress on its development.”
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Elden Ring: My Most Anticipated Game of the New Year

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of open-world games as much as the next person—however, being a fan of Fromsoft titles, I was really worried about Elden Ring and its jump to an open world map. To me, the appeal of a good Soulsbourne/Sekiro style game is in its...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Warner Bros. Games’ New Platform Fighter Will Let You Battle With Arya Stark, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and More

Who’s the real superhero: Batman, Superman, Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones,” Harley Quinn — or Bugs Bunny or Scooby-Doo? Fans of Warner Bros.’s pop-culture franchises can settle such questions with “MultiVersus,” a platform fighter videogame that introduces a two-on-two battle format with a cast of iconic characters and legendary universes. The free-to-play “MultiVersus” is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support, Warner Bros. Games promises. Characters coming to “MultiVersus” are set to include: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy