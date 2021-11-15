Decision coming on whether to allow shrimp fishing

During the late summer of 2020, many western states suffered from catastrophic wildfires resulting in 31 dead and 4 million burned acres. The worst was California's August Complex blaze, which destroyed 8,200 structures and left tens of thousands homeless. The flames destroyed a million Joshua trees along with groves of redwoods and sequoias. While fires have always been a part of the western landscape, the extent and intensity of heat, drought, and burned area is more recent. The number of California's wildfires increased from 5,456 in 2019 to 8,112 in 2020. Scientific data reveals that 19 of the last 20 years have been the warmest on record since bookkeeping began some 140 years ago.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 MINUTES AGO