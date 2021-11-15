Decision coming on whether to allow shrimp fishing
An oversight board is slated to make a decision next month on whether to allow shrimp fishing off New England this winter. The fishery, based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is...
PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a ban on lobster harvesting in hundreds of miles of productive fishing waters off the Maine coast to try to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union had won emergency relief to stop the closure of the key offshore lobstering grounds,...
With reports that almost everything that can be put in a shipping container or tractor-trailer truck is being delayed because of “supply chain” traffic jams, it’s no surprise many consumers goods, food and home heating fuels will be more expensive this winter. The expected spike in home heating oil and...
LONDON, England – According to combined data from three NASA satellites, the planet’s mesosphere has been cooling shrinking at a rate of about 500ft to 650 feet a year for the last 30 years. The mesosphere extends between 30 and 50 miles above the planet’s surface and is much thinner than the atmospheric layer we live in – the troposphere.
(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
A deadly parasite called Strongyloides is spreading in the major country of America. There have been confirmed reports of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old child being infected with a deadly parasite called Strongyloides.
With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
BOSTON — The Baker administration cleared the way Thursday for all adults in Massachusetts to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine as cold weather threatens to bring a wave of new infections. Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines must wait at least six months after their...
The equivalent of the Mediterranean Sea is not expected to flood the middle of the United States in the year 2030 if nothing is done about climate change, despite a map saying it could. Facebook users shared an image of the U.S. with the Mediterranean Sea and parts of Europe...
During the late summer of 2020, many western states suffered from catastrophic wildfires resulting in 31 dead and 4 million burned acres. The worst was California's August Complex blaze, which destroyed 8,200 structures and left tens of thousands homeless. The flames destroyed a million Joshua trees along with groves of redwoods and sequoias. While fires have always been a part of the western landscape, the extent and intensity of heat, drought, and burned area is more recent. The number of California's wildfires increased from 5,456 in 2019 to 8,112 in 2020. Scientific data reveals that 19 of the last 20 years have been the warmest on record since bookkeeping began some 140 years ago.
The Dot Foods distribution center in Ardmore, OK made a sizeable donation to area food pantries through its Neighbor-to-Neighbor program this week. These donations went to the Ardmore Food and Resource Center, HFMC Food Pantry in Oakland, and the Wilson Food Bank in western Carter County to support local efforts to alleviate hunger. The distribution center distributed a combined donation of $15,000 in food and other necessities to the three area food pantries.
A developer is looking to build a Family Dollar store in Grady Township of Pender County — an area they say is lacking food options.
A request for a special use permit was recently presented to the Pender County Board of Commissioners. If approved, the store will be located near the intersection of U.S. 421 and Montague Road.
BOSTON — Rules that allow senators to debate and vote remotely will remain in place until at least March 31 under a change approved Wednesday that could extend the State House's desolate status. Via voice vote, the Senate approved an amendment to its pandemic-era emergency rules (S 12) replacing the...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries new commercial license fee criteria went into effect on Monday, Nov. 15. LDWF's stated Wednesday, while most commercial licenses can be renewed online , some licenses are not eligible for renewal.
You went to the store to procure ingredients for Shrimp and Salami Pasta and you came home with a bag of frozen shrimp only to realize that they’ve got shells, veins, legs, and everything—it’s all there. So this is it: the moment you learn how to clean shrimp. But first,...
