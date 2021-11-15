ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Decision coming on whether to allow shrimp fishing

By From Staff and Wire Reports
Gloucester Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oversight board is slated to make a decision next month on whether to allow shrimp fishing off New England this winter. The fishery, based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gloucester Daily Times

UPDATE: Ban on lobster fishing to save whales is back, court rules

PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a ban on lobster harvesting in hundreds of miles of productive fishing waters off the Maine coast to try to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union had won emergency relief to stop the closure of the key offshore lobstering grounds,...
U.S. POLITICS
Gloucester Daily Times

Our view: Helping neighbors through the cold winter

With reports that almost everything that can be put in a shipping container or tractor-trailer truck is being delayed because of “supply chain” traffic jams, it’s no surprise many consumers goods, food and home heating fuels will be more expensive this winter. The expected spike in home heating oil and...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Micky joss

Another infectious parasite is spreading in America.

A deadly parasite called Strongyloides is spreading in the major country of America. There have been confirmed reports of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old child being infected with a deadly parasite called Strongyloides.
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp Fishery#Gulf Of Maine
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
Gloucester Daily Times

Massachusetts clears vaccine boosters for all adults

BOSTON — The Baker administration cleared the way Thursday for all adults in Massachusetts to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine as cold weather threatens to bring a wave of new infections. Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines must wait at least six months after their...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
The Herald-Times

Column: Action needed now to fight the worst effects of climate change

During the late summer of 2020, many western states suffered from catastrophic wildfires resulting in 31 dead and 4 million burned acres. The worst was California's August Complex blaze, which destroyed 8,200 structures and left tens of thousands homeless. The flames destroyed a million Joshua trees along with groves of redwoods and sequoias. While fires have always been a part of the western landscape, the extent and intensity of heat, drought, and burned area is more recent. The number of California's wildfires increased from 5,456 in 2019 to 8,112 in 2020. Scientific data reveals that 19 of the last 20 years have been the warmest on record since bookkeeping began some 140 years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Ardmoreite

Dot Foods continues Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program in rural Oklahoma

The Dot Foods distribution center in Ardmore, OK made a sizeable donation to area food pantries through its Neighbor-to-Neighbor program this week. These donations went to the Ardmore Food and Resource Center, HFMC Food Pantry in Oakland, and the Wilson Food Bank in western Carter County to support local efforts to alleviate hunger. The distribution center distributed a combined donation of $15,000 in food and other necessities to the three area food pantries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Star News

Developer eyes Pender County for new Family Dollar store

A developer is looking to build a Family Dollar store in Grady Township of Pender County — an area they say is lacking food options.  A request for a special use permit was recently presented to the Pender County Board of Commissioners. If approved, the store will be located near the intersection of U.S. 421 and Montague Road.  ...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Gloucester Daily Times

State Senate extends emergency rules through winter

BOSTON — Rules that allow senators to debate and vote remotely will remain in place until at least March 31 under a change approved Wednesday that could extend the State House's desolate status. Via voice vote, the Senate approved an amendment to its pandemic-era emergency rules (S 12) replacing the...
BOSTON, MA
Bon Appétit

How to Clean Shrimp

You went to the store to procure ingredients for Shrimp and Salami Pasta and you came home with a bag of frozen shrimp only to realize that they’ve got shells, veins, legs, and everything—it’s all there. So this is it: the moment you learn how to clean shrimp. But first,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy