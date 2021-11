A great deal of planning is required to ensure that each project goes smoothly, especially if you manage more than one project simultaneously. There are many benefits of project planning and project management, and here are some of the reasons you should create a plan and layout your project before you get started. Having a plan improves productivity because you don’t waste time thinking about what you should do next. Project management also enables you to understand customers’ expectations better and improves communication throughout the project. Using project management tools ensures that everyone working on the project is on the same page.

