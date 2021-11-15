ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: What Is the Emergency Oil Stash Biden May Tap to Counter Inflation?

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a barrel...

Harvard Health

What should Biden do about inflation? Mostly sit tight

Many Americans were shocked by last month’s 6.2 percent leap in the consumer price index over last year’s figure, despite economists warnings for months that rising inflation was a normal and temporary byproduct of the recovering U.S. economy. Consumer demand is surging as COVID restrictions ease, they say, but products are in limited supply because of pandemic-driven difficulties getting goods manufactured and delivered. Still Americans are growing frustrated, and President Biden is facing dismal new approval numbers, ratcheting up fears among Democrats about what this might mean for next year’s midterm elections. But what can a president realistically do? The Gazette asked economist Jeffrey A. Frankel, James W. Harpel Professor of Capital Formation and Growth at Harvard Kennedy School, about what tools Biden has and how political expediency might affect the administration’s decision-making. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Asia's Spot Crude Market Peaks on Possible Oil Reserve Release

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's spot crude market has peaked after touching near two-year highs this week, as a possible release of oil reserves from top consumers globally dented sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden asked big oil buyers like China, India...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's push to tap oil reserves faces major hurdle

India has reportedly rejected the latest call to release the strategic petroleum reserves made earlier this week by US President Joe Biden, who insists that the measure would temper rallying crude oil prices. The US administration reached out to some of the world's largest oil-consuming states, including China, India, Japan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Senator Joe Manchin boasts the ‘coal market has never been hotter’

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin boasted about the price of coal in West Virginia during a hearing on energy prices Tuesday. "I can tell you, the coal market in West Virginia has never been hotter," Mr Manchin said. Mr Manchin's wealth is built on coal companies. He owns holdings valued between $1m and $5m in Enersystems, Inc, a coal brokerage firm that he founded. Last year he made $491,000 from his holdings at the company, which doubles his annual Senate salary. Social media users were predictably unimpressed by the senator's boasting, pointing out his closeness to the industry and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Exclusive: China Reserve Bureau Working on Crude Oil Release

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state reserve bureau said on Thursday it is working on a release of crude oil reserves although it declined to comment on a U.S. request to the world's top consuming nations to tap stockpiles to ease global energy prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

