ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Italy again head to WCup playoffs as Switzerland wins group

By DANIELLA MATAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpr7x_0cxXS60w00
1 of 9

Four years on from Italy’s darkest moment, it could be about to happen again for the Azzurri.

Italy was held to 0-0 at Northern Ireland in its final World Cup qualifier on Monday, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4-0 to clinch top spot in Group C and a place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.

For European champion Italy it’s the playoffs again. Italy lost a playoff to Sweden in 2017 — four years ago almost to the day — and failed to qualify for the last World Cup.

A revival had been seen under Roberto Mancini, who led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 trophy in July, but they could miss out again on soccer’s premier tournament.

But Mancini is adamant that won’t happen.

“I am completely confident. We’ll get there in March and maybe we’ll win it too, who knows,” the Italy coach said.

FIFA will make the playoffs draw on Nov. 26 in Zurich and teams will need to advance past two opponents to reach the World Cup. Runners-up with the six best records will be drawn to play at home first in the semifinals. The three winners of the playoffs finals on March 29 will complete the lineup of 13 European teams in Qatar.

It could have all been so different if Italy had Jorginho not missed crucial penalties for Italy in each of the draws against Switzerland. Italy also drew with Bulgaria as it has stuttered at times since beating England to win Euro 2020.

“It’s a pity, because it’s a group that should have been won before tonight,” Mancini said. “We have to get back what made us stand out until today.

“We missed two penalties in the decisive matches and it’s clear that mistakes of that kind put us in difficulty. We should have won against Bulgaria easily but the two penalties against Switzerland hurt us, we could have easily won those matches.”

Italy and Switzerland went into their final qualifiers level on points but with the Azzurri leading Switzerland 11-9 on goal difference, the first tiebreaker.

Italy knew it needed goals in Belfast but also knew it would be tough against a Northern Ireland side that was unbeaten at home in the group, keeping a clean sheet in every game.

Italy had also never won in Belfast, managing just two draws and a defeat in 1958, which ruled it out of the World Cup that year.

The Azzurri were also without injured key forward Ciro Immobile as well as other regular starters.

And they struggled to carve out opportunities against a Northern Ireland side that proved deft at closing down spaces.

Things appeared bright when Italy created an early opportunity with an inspired pass from Lorenzo Insigne to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who tried to chip Bailey Peacock-Farrell but his effort was tipped away by the goalkeeper.

But that was to be Italy’s best chance of the first half as, though it dominated possession, it struggled to find the final ball. Insigne went close but his effort was too weak and easily saved.

It almost got worse for Italy at the start of the second half when Northern Ireland almost scored. A cross was floated in from the right to the back post where Jamal Lewis knocked it back for George Saville but Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a good save to keep out his snapshot from close range.

Italy finally created a good chance in the 63rd minute but it was squandered when Federico Chiesa curled an effort past the right post.

The Azzurri grew more desperate and nervous and were almost caught out at the back in the final moments. Donnarumma rushed out of the penalty area and was beaten by Conor Washington, who dribbled towards the empty goal but his effort was cleared off the line by Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci.

SWISS GOALS

Switzerland booked its World Cup spot in style.

After hitting the woodwork on the stroke of halftime, Noah Okafor headed in his first international goal three minutes after the interval.

Xherdan Shaqiri also hit the post before Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland’s lead.

Switzerland had two goals ruled out for offside — giving Italy hope in its match — but substitute Cédric Itten and Remo Freuler capped a brilliant night for the home side.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salzburg forward Okafor gets Switzerland call for Italy game

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Salzburg forward Noah Okafor was rewarded for goals in the Champions League with a place in Switzerland’s squad on Friday for World Cup qualifiers including a key game at Italy. Italy leads Switzerland on the goal difference tiebreaker in European qualifying Group C before playing their...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

ROME (AP) — Another missed penalty from Ballon d’Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
SOCCER
soccertimes.com

Italy vs Switzerland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Italy (8/13) vs Switzerland (9/2) On Friday night, Italy and Switzerland meet at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a massive game in European qualification for next years World Cup. Italy. The Azzurri are currently top of the group, but only lead the second-place...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remo Freuler
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Conor Washington
Person
Ruben Vargas
Person
George Saville
Person
Federico Chiesa
Yardbarker

Juventus defender leaves Italy camp ahead of Switzerland clash

On Friday night, Italy will be hoping to book their spot in next year’s World Cup by beating their Group C rivals Switzerland on home soil. The two nations are currently level on points, and even shared the spoils during their first meeting which ended 1-1. Therefore, this will be a winner takes all encounter.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy

LONDON (AP) — As Harry Kane’s hat trick powered England toward the World Cup, Jorginho’s penalty miss delayed Italy’s qualification bid. Four months after Italy beat England in the European Championship final, it was a night of contrasting fortunes in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying in Europe for the teams on Friday.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Wcup#Azzurri#Group C#European
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini happy with team confidence for Switzerland clash

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says they face Switzerland in their World Cup qualifier with confidence. Italy and Switzerland are the Group C leaders, but the Azzurri have a better goal difference. Mancini said, "The lads are calm and focused, they know we must be at our best to win tomorrow,"...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Result Updates (1-1)

Jorginho's shot after Emerson's pass and the ball crashed into an opponent, the rebound was left for Chiesa who did not hesitate to shoot, but the Swiss goalkeeper's reaction was phenomenal to prevent the equalizer. 4:03 PMan hour ago. 15' SWITZERLAND HAD IT!. Great shot by Okafor with his left...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

(Video) Jorginho blasts Italy penalty skyward vs. Switzerland

Chelsea midfielder and 2021 Ballon d’Or nominee Joringho has failed to give Italy the lead during their latest World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland, on Friday night. The usually reliable playmaker was gifted the perfect opportunity to fire Gli Azzurri into a 2-1 lead during Friday’s latest round of qualifying...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

London (AFP) – Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Barella, Belotti in contention for Italy showdown with Switzerland

ROME (Reuters) – Italy coach Roberto Mancini says midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Andrea Belotti should be available for Friday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Switzerland, boosting the European champions after losing key personnel to injury. Italy top Group C with two games left but are locked on 16...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists Switzerland draw no setback

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland is no setback. The Azzurri drew 1-1 with Switzerland at the Olimpico on Friday, when former Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer scored the opening goal for the guests. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised before half-time, while Jorginho missed a penalty in stoppages for Italy, who now need a win against Northern Ireland.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Italy Drops Into World Cup Qualifying Playoff Round Four Months After Winning Euros

Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Union of European Football Associations. Italy was dealt a major blow to its World Cup qualifying hopes just four months after being crowned European champion. Northern Ireland held Italy to a scoreless draw, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4–0 in a simultaneous group finale to...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Bring it on’: Fearless Wales ready for anyone in play-offs, says Robert Page

Robert Page has warned Wales’ World Cup play-off rivals that they do not fear anyone.Wales finished second in their qualifying group and secured home advantage in the March semi-finals by holding Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday.By doing so, Wales have avoided meeting fellow top seeds Italy, Portugal, Russia Scotland and Sweden in the last four, although they could come up against one of those nations in a play-off final to decide qualification for Qatar 2022.Wales will now host a semi-final against either Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey or Ukraine...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy