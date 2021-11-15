ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union's borders with Belarus, Marcon's office said. In the almost two-hour talk, they also agreed upon the...

