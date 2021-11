Edinburgh Milkmaid with Butter Churn (ca. 1785), by artist David Allan, is thought to be one of the first images of a Black subject ever created in Scotland. Now, it has a home: the National Galleries of Scotland, a consortium of five Scottish galleries in Edinburgh. Starting in 1785, Allan created a series of paintings and drawings where he chronicled the ordinary people of Edinburgh, from soldiers to sedan chair porters and butter churners. By the time Allan began this project, titled “Edinburgh Characters,” he had already rose to prominence painting classical scenes like Cleopatra Weeping Over the Ashes of Mark...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO