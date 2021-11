BOSTON (CBS) – Drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people every year in the United States. A new law aims to change that by requiring alcohol detection systems in cars to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. The new law applies to everyone, not just people with a history of drunk driving. Sarah Carmichael says a crash in February 2008 changed her life forever. She was stopped at a light in Framingham when she was hit by a drunk driver. “I was in a medically induced coma for about 10 days,” Carmichael said. “C1 and C2 vertebrae in my neck...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO