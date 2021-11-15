ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 live updates: US daily case average jumps 23%

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 764,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 68.8% of Americans ages 12 and up...

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
COVID-19 live updates: Israel approves vaccination for younger children

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 763,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 68.8% of Americans ages 12 and up are...
Coronavirus tally: Daily average of new COVID-19 cases rises to 6-week high, daily death toll holds above 1,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to a total of 256.2 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 5.14 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total COVID-19 case count of 47.5 million and death toll of 768,697. The daily case count topped 100,000 for a second straight day on Thursday, with the seven-day average rising to a six-week high of 94,669, according to a New York Times Tracker. The average daily death count remained above 1,000 for the past three months, rising to 1,158 on Thursday from 1,088 on Wednesday. The daily average of hospitalizations remained flat at 48,276. Michigan led the U.S. in average daily cases with 8,398, followed by Michigan at 1,649. A decision on whether the booster program should be expanded to all adults is expected by Friday, according to media reports. The FDA is expected to make an announcement that will be followed on Friday by a meeting of a CDC advisory committee on the topic.
Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases soared to a new record high in Slovakia on Wednesday, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn’t take any more. In neighboring Czech Republic, new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves,...
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
