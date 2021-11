CARY, N.C. – The second-ranked Florida State Seminole Soccer team (15-1-2) advanced to the ACC Championship for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and the 13th time overall with a 2-1 overtime win against No. 25 Wake Forest (15-5). Wake Forest attacked early and got an early fast break in the third minute. Cristina Roque had to come up with a huge save to force a Wake Forest corner kick. The Seminoles would get their first good look of the game in the 18th minute as Kirsten Pavlisko and Jody Brown played a give and go but Wake Forest’s goalkeeper stepped in the way of the pass.

