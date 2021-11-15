ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douyin-Tencent Talks May Promote Copyrighted Content Sharing

By Lv Qian
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Nov. 15 -- Chinese internet behemoth Tencent Holdings and Douyin, the Chinese version of the TikTok app, recently held talks that could resolve the issue of copyrighted content sharing. Shenzhen-based Tencent expressed the hope to allow third-party content creators to share some short videos of its copyrighted...

