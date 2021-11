In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, urging the public to get vaccinated. Following the recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the COVID-19 booster programme is being extended to include people aged 40-49 years, and the Government is also making second doses available to all 16- and 17-year-olds from 12 weeks after their first dose. The PM also paid tribute to the emergency services of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which was involved in a terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14. Since the attack, there has been a call for the NHS to review its security arrangements.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO