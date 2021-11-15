ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juwan Howard Speaks Ahead Of Seton Hall Game

By Brandon Brown
 3 days ago
Michigan has gotten off to a pretty easy 2-0 start this season after playing a solid Buffalo team and Prairie View A&M. Juwan Howard and his Wolverines will now shoot for 3-0 as they prepare to host Seton Hall tomorrow night.

In the video above, Howard talked a little bit about the game against Prairie View, Zeb Jackson's preparation and potential return, the team's free throw shooting issues and playing a Seton Hall team with a lot of experience and more size than the previous two opponents.

