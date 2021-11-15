ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggressiveness From Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer Leads Vikings to Big Win — And Must Continue

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago
The two most important men in the Minnesota Vikings organization on any NFL Sunday — quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer — turned up their aggressiveness in a big way against the Chargers, and it resulted in a win that they desperately needed.

Now, in order for the victory to be a catalyst to a second-half surge and not merely a short-lived moment of positivity, that approach needs to remain the norm going forward. If Cousins and Zimmer are going to lead the Vikings to a very attainable spot in the postseason, their proverbial feet need to stay firmly pressed down on the gas pedal. Letting up and reverting to past tendencies could cause the momentum from this win to evaporate and talks of moving in a different long-term direction at both spots to quickly heat up once again.

Zimmer, despite being a classic old-school, gruff, conservative head coach in many ways, has a decent track record in terms of going for it on fourth down, especially in recent years. He pulled the trigger up five on fourth-and-1 against the Seahawks last season, looking to end the game without giving Russell Wilson the ball back. Alexander Mattison missed the hole and got stuffed in an eventual one-point Vikings loss, but Zimmer stuck by his decision and vowed to do it again if a similar situation arose.

Late in the fourth quarter on Sunday in LA, he did just that. Leading by seven points and facing a fourth-and-2 in long field goal range, Zimmer kept his offense on the field. This time, it worked. Dalvin Cook followed C.J. Ham and Brian O'Neill on a pitch play for four yards and the game was functionally over.

“When it got in the fourth quarter, I knew we’d been there before a few times, so I was just trying to figure out a way how we’re gonna win the game," Zimmer said. "I told Klint [Kubiak], ‘Be aggressive here. Try to go score.’ And unfortunately we got a first-and-20 on that drive, and then fourth-and-2, and there’s no way we’re not gonna try to win the game right there."

That was the most notable example of Zimmer's aggressiveness in this game, but it wasn't the only one. The Vikings took the lead for good late in the third quarter when they went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, with Kirk Cousins floating a pass just over the hands of a Chargers defensive lineman and into Tyler Conklin's arms for the tight end's second touchdown of the day. Earlier in the third quarter, with the Vikings trailing by four, Zimmer called for a fake punt from inside his own territory for a second consecutive week. The play was blown dead because the ball was snapped before the officials were set, but that was another example of Zimmer's mentality in this game.

"I just told the team, 'We're going to be aggressive,'" he said.

Zimmer also brought heat on Herbert as a defensive play-caller, blitzing the Chargers' star QB on a season-high 38 percent of his dropbacks. Herbert completed just six of 12 passes when blitzed and was sacked twice, with Eric Kendricks and Camryn Bynum getting to him for drive-killing plays. It was an excellent all-around coaching performance from a guy who entered the weekend on perhaps the hottest seat of any coach in the NFL.

Just as important — and perhaps more surprising — was the adjustment made by Cousins against the Chargers. The veteran quarterback had been holding the Vikings' offense back this season with his refusal to push the ball downfield to his elite receivers, instead settling for checkdown after checkdown because that's where his reads were taking him. When Cousins threw a three-yard crossing route to Adam Thielen on third-and-10 during the first play of the second quarter, it looked like we were in store for more of the same.

Then Cousins started to heat up by trusting Justin Jefferson to make plays. He found the young superstar for 18 yards on third-and-15, for 21 yards on second-and-20, and trusted him to make a pair of spectacular 27-yard contested catches on go routes on his way to a 143-yard game. Cousins' 7.5-yard average depth of target wasn't much higher than his 6.8-yard figure entering the game — there's plenty of additional room for growth there — but he finally started to give Jefferson and Adam Thielen chances even when they weren't wide open.

Some of that was influenced by Zimmer, who told Jefferson last week that they were going to get him the ball more.

"He didn’t get many balls last week," Zimmer said. "I know that he was very frustrated. So, I meet with Cousins every week and kind of tell him what we need to try to do. But Thielen made a great catch on … it was third-and-20 or something, and he makes 18 yards. So we’ve got two guys that are really, really tough competitors. And three guys, really, with Cook, so we need to make sure we’re getting these guys the ball."

Cousins has just two interceptions this season and none since Week 5, which is the fewest of any quarterback with at least 120 dropbacks (Cousins is at 362). But while taking care of the football is always a good thing, there's a balance that has to be found. Cousins' low interception numbers are partially a product of his extremely conservative approach to throwing the football during the first eight games of this year.

In order to maximize the potential of the Vikings' offense, Cousins needs to continue to look towards Jefferson and Thielen all the time, even if the coverage appears to be good. If that means throwing a few more interceptions, it's worth it for the upside of hitting more and more big plays through the air.

"I do think that sometimes he needs to be aggressive with the football, and I thought he was today, especially in the second half," Zimmer said. "He’s gotta trust everybody, and if he has to hum a couple in there and they get tipped or something, so be it. That’s why we’re a team.

"I talked to him during the game one time he came off, and I said, ‘What did you see on that play?’ I said, ‘I think Adam had that guy beat,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I didn’t see him quick enough.’ And so, I think just the reinforcement of some of those kinds of those things. But then second-and-18 or whatever it is, he’s gotta – we’ve gotta get the ball down the field. We can’t throw five-yard throws. Some of those are dictated by the game situation and, unfortunately, penalties."

Zimmer understands that playing with an aggressive mentality is the Vikings' best chance to turn their season around and make a run to the playoffs, and it sounds like Cousins is starting to get it too. This win over the Chargers showed how effective that approach can be, and the Vikings need their two leaders to keep it going over the final eight games of the season.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

