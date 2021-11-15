Taxicab driver credited with thwarting terrorist attack in UK

A British taxi driver thwarted a terrorist plot to bomb a Liverpool women’s hospital in the United Kingdom on Sunday, according to authorities.

A suspect armed with a bomb took a taxi to the Liverpool hospital, said Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing in the North West of the U.K., in a press conference on Monday. The suspect remained inside the taxicab during the explosion, Jackson added.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson credited cab driver David Perry with averting a major tragedy.

TERRORISM FEARS FOLLOWING LIVERPOOL EXPLOSION

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” she said to the BBC .

Perry managed to escape from the vehicle before the explosion but still sustained minor injuries, Jackson said . Perry has reportedly been released from the hospital.

The suspect was the only person killed in the incident, according to Jackson.

The Sun published security footage of the incident. The car is seen moving rapidly and explodes before stopping.

British authorities announced Monday that they are treating this as an act of terrorism and are conducting an investigation.

U.K. authorities have also detained four men in the city using anti-terrorism laws, Al Jazeera reported . It is unclear if they were connected to the taxicab incident at the hospital.

The identities of the suspect in connection to the explosion and of the others detained under anti-terrorism laws have not been made public as of press time.

