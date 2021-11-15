Mass. National Guard helping with testing after COVID-19 outbreak at Hatfield school

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys rested their case in the Ahmaud Arbery trial Thursday after calling just seven witnesses, including the shooter, who testified that Arbery did not threaten him in any way before he pointed his shotgun at the 25-year-old Black man. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was to return Friday for a fourth day of deliberations, after a quiet day behind closed doors that ended with one juror asking if she could take home the jury instructions. Thursday’s court session was notable largely for Judge...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
(CNN) — House Democrats pushed back a vote on President Joe Biden's plan to dramatically expand the social safety net after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stalled floor action with a marathon speech that stretched into the early hours of Friday morning. Democrats had been hoping to pass the legislation...
(CNN) — House Democrats are on the cusp of passing President Joe Biden's sweeping social spending and climate change bill after months of feuding. But the likely win on Friday will only pose new questions over whether the $1.9 trillion measure can survive the Senate and then offer the short-term jolt of political energy Biden's wobbling presidency needs.
