For the first time this season, an FBS college football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Saturday's game between Cal and USC has reportedly been called off because of positive COVID-19 test results within the Cal program, according to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News. The report comes days after the Bears were forced to play against Arizona with two dozen players sidelined after testing positive for the virus.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO