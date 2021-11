Bo Nix knew that his season was likely over by the time the final moments ticked off the clock last weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After injuring his ankle in the third quarter of Auburn’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, Nix toughed it out for several more drives before finally realizing he could no longer go. He gave way to T.J. Finley for Auburn’s final drive as the Tigers endured the biggest collapse in program history.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO