Spain coach Luis Enrique was happy with their World Cup qualifying win against Greece. La Roja won 1-0 in Athens on Thursday night. Enrique later said: "We could have played better, but Greece have been a great rival. We have managed to neutralise their attacking game. Happy with the attitude of the team because in these tense matches it is normal for there to be nerves.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO