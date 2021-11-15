ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Why Alvaro Morata celebrated Spain goal by lifting golden star into the air

By Jamie Kemble
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvaro Morata put together a touching celebration during Spain’s win over Sweden on Sunday. Morata was on target for La Roja on Sunday evening as they secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup. It looked for some time as...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Morata winner against Sweden sends Spain to World Cup 2022

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata grabbed a late goal to send Spain to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The forward struck with four minutes to go to kill the visitors' hopes of finishing top of the group in Seville. Dani Olmo had hit the bar and Morata controlled the rebound...
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Spain’s Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Spain’s Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball...
SOCCER
DBLTAP

Alvaro Morata FIFA 22: How to Complete the Flashback SBC

Alvaro Morata FIFA 22 Flashback SBC was released Nov. 13 during the Adidas Numbers Up promotion in Ultimate Team. FIFA 22's Adidas Numbers Up promotion is one of the most perplexing releases in recent memory. For one, it's exciting EA Sports partnered with a major brand for a FIFA Ultimate Team promotion. On the other hand, the player selection was questionable and fans have to wait until April 2022 for these items to receive their final boost. The promotion ties in certain Adidas boots that players wear in real life and that'll play a part in a 99 statistic they'll receive in April.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Morata strike secures Spain’s World Cup spot

Spain confirmed their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after securing a narrow 1-0 win over Sweden on Sunday at La Cartuja courtesy of a late strike from substitute Alvaro Morata. Barcelona trio Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Jordi Alba all started for Spain as Luis Enrique made six...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Roja#Juventus#Diario As
The Independent

‘Bring it on’: Fearless Wales ready for anyone in play-offs, says Robert Page

Robert Page has warned Wales’ World Cup play-off rivals that they do not fear anyone.Wales finished second in their qualifying group and secured home advantage in the March semi-finals by holding Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday.By doing so, Wales have avoided meeting fellow top seeds Italy, Portugal, Russia Scotland and Sweden in the last four, although they could come up against one of those nations in a play-off final to decide qualification for Qatar 2022.Wales will now host a semi-final against either Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey or Ukraine...
WORLD
The Independent

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known.Here, we look at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.HostsQualified: QatarEurope (13 places total)🎟️ Holders among 10 to stamp #WorldCup tickets🌟 Kane, Mbappe and other stars dazzle😬 Tough play-off route beckons for Portugal, Italy🌍 We reflect on an action-packed conclusion to #WCQ in Europe 💥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/rHe8oExk5u pic.twitter.com/HpWt2MBLXX— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Serbia, Spain Switzerland.To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament next...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe primed for Real Madrid move in summer

What the papers sayReal Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January,...
AFP

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr's second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.
AFP

Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

Novak Djokovic moved into the last four of the ATP Finals for the 10th time with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday. The world number one, bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event, brushed aside fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2 to secure his 50th match win of the year. Djokovic, thanks to successive straight-sets victories, has wrapped up top spot in the Green Group. "I served well (and) that helped tremendously," Djokovic said. "I wanted to put him out of his comfort zone, taking away the time and mix up the pace. It was a great performance overall."
TENNIS
The Independent

Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?Gerrard said he left Ibrox with a “heavy heart” but with his “head held high” after last season guiding Rangers to Premiership glory for...
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy