Why Alvaro Morata celebrated Spain goal by lifting golden star into the air

Novak Djokovic moved into the last four of the ATP Finals for the 10th time with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday. The world number one, bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event, brushed aside fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2 to secure his 50th match win of the year. Djokovic, thanks to successive straight-sets victories, has wrapped up top spot in the Green Group. "I served well (and) that helped tremendously," Djokovic said. "I wanted to put him out of his comfort zone, taking away the time and mix up the pace. It was a great performance overall."

