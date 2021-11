Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher’s Aggie squad is coming off an impressive 20-3 victory over Auburn in a game which A&M dominated the line of scrimmage. “The Auburn game was very physical at the line of scrimmage. We didn’t always play perfectly, but we keep getting better and we were able to make plays that made the difference in the game at the point of impact,” Fisher noted. “We did a good job of playing the next play and staying focused on what we had to do. It was a big win for us.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO