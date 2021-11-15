Vero Beach's Indian River Clay to hold a holiday sale on Dec. 4

A raffle and silent auction will benefit the studio’s capital campaign. Photo provided

Indian River Clay, located at 1239 16th Street in Vero Beach, will hold a Holiday Sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indian River Clay’s members will be selling pieces of handcrafted pottery. There also will be a silent auction and a raffle that will benefit the studio’s capital campaign.

Studio tours also will be available. Cash and credit will be accepted. Indian River Clay is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization.

For more information, call 772-202-8598, email info@indianriverclay.org or visit ​ www.indianriverclay.org .​