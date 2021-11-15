(18) 5121 (a) Escape (F3)

On November 14, 2021, at 10:19 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to meet with Loss Prevention at the Weis Market on Lowther Road in reference to a non-active retail theft. It was reported that on the 8th at 9:45 PM, a white female entered the store. She had dark hair tied up in a bun and was carrying a black tote. She walked throughout the store, collected items in a store hand basket, and then walked into an aisle not in full view of the service desk or registers. When the female exited the aisle, the store basket she was carrying was empty and her black tote appeared full. She left the store with her tote. It was then discovered that she stole $145.56 worth of merchandise.

