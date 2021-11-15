ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

(18) 5121 (a) Escape (F3)

Public Safety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillingsley, Christopher - (18) 5121 (a) Escape (F3) and 1 additional charge. Christopher Billingsley was arrested by Perkasie Borough Police and charged with Escape and Resisting Arrest. While awaiting arraignment on another charge by an outside police agency Billingsley attempted to...

www.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

At approximately 2102 hours, on October 30, 2021, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a red in color, Chevrolet Lumina at the intersection of South Duke and East Maple Streets, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle was identified as Edward Frazier Fearbry, who was...
PALMYRA, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

4106(a)(1)(i) Access Device Fraud (F3)

Cunningham, Amy Elizabeth - 4106(a)(1)(i) Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge. On November 9, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's warrant for Amy Elizabeth Cunningham was served. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Tuesday November 9th, 2021 Issuing Authority : MDJ Delozier Holding Department : Lower Allen Township Police Department Docket...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Bell, Kevis - (5) Counts Forgery and 4 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Bell, Kevis on Wednesday November 17th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. District Court 15-3-04 issued an Arrest Warrant for Kevis Bell on October 20, 2021 for the following incident. On September 20, 2021 Officers were dispatched for a report regarding stolen checks....
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Rudolph, Chad Allen - (1) Count of Theft (F3) and 3 additional charges

On November 3, 2021 at approximately 10:56am NHPD was dispatched to a hit-and-run that had just occurred in the 500 Block of West Main Street (New Holland Borough). The victim stated that a black truck had rear-ended her, causing minor damage. The truck then fled, but they were able to obtain a license plate number. The victim was not injured. The license plate came back to John Sauder Chevrolet in the 800 Block of West Main Street (Earl Township).
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Ferrese, Mark J - 75-3802 A1DUI and 1 additional charge

On 11/16/21 at approximately 11:00PM officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in the 600 Block of E. Market Street. A traffic stop was initiated and upon making contact with the operator, identified as Mark Ferrese, a 49 Y/O W/M out of West Chester, PA, signs of impairment were observed. Following an investigation it was determined that Ferrese was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ferrese was taken into custody, charged with DUI and related traffic offenses, and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3304 (a)(5) Criminal Mischief (M1)

On August 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active criminal mischief at Leaf Filter Gutter Protection at 4700 Westport Drive. Upon arrival, a pile of materials were found on the floor of the warehouse, some of which appeared to be damaged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Potteiger, Renee Lee - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

On November 14, 2021, at 10:19 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to meet with Loss Prevention at the Weis Market on Lowther Road in reference to a non-active retail theft. It was reported that on the 8th at 9:45 PM, a white female entered the store. She had dark hair tied up in a bun and was carrying a black tote. She walked throughout the store, collected items in a store hand basket, and then walked into an aisle not in full view of the service desk or registers. When the female exited the aisle, the store basket she was carrying was empty and her black tote appeared full. She left the store with her tote. It was then discovered that she stole $145.56 worth of merchandise.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

INCIDENT BLOTTER 11/8/2021-11/15/2021

At 1:43 am, Officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in the area of Country View Drive. After reviewing surveillance video, a female was observed walking around property’s and ringing the doorbell of multiple homes. Juvenile female was later identified as the suspicious person and it was determined she was not involved in criminal activity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3304 (a)(5) Criminal Mischief (M1)

Myers, Jonathan Levi - (18) 3304 (a)(5) Criminal Mischief (M1) On August 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active criminal mischief at Leaf Filter Gutter Protection at 4700 Westport Drive. Upon arrival, a pile of materials were found on the floor of the warehouse, some of which appeared to be damaged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Chicago

Armored Car Security Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham

By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week. Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Death of teenager knifed in heart by friend was not accidental or unlawful, coroner rules

The death of a teenager who died after being stabbed in the heart by a friend was not an unlawful killing or accidental, a coroner has concluded.Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death with a flick knife by Joshua Molnar following a row in the upmarket village of Hale Barns, in Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, claimed self-defence and told a jury knives were produced after the pair argued and there was a “coming together”.He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court but jailed for 16...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines: Man who used children in drugs operation jailed

A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
PUBLIC SAFETY

