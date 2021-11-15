ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police,...

Related
98.3 The Snake

No Injuries after Tow Truck Crash on I-84 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a tow truck hauling a cement truck crashed into the median barrier Tuesday evening on the interstate in Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the 41-year-old tow truck driver was not hurt in the crash on Interstate 84 at around 7:25 p.m. at the Garrity exit.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Two Adults Killed in Rollover Near Downey, Juvenile Hospitalized

DOWNEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An early Sunday rollover crash near Downey killed two people and sent another to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 2:12 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a 2015 Chevrolet pickup that rolled and ejected two men. The two, 32 and 36, both from Idaho Falls died at the scene, neither of them had a seat belt on. A juvenile passenger was taken to an area hospital. ISP said the driver had gone off the roadway and struck a guardrail before the pickup rolled.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Nearly Two Dozen Sheep Killed by Car South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not injured Monday when a large band of sheep ran out onto a road south of Bellevue where nearly two dozen animals were killed. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old driver of an Audi Q7 was headed south on Gannett Road at around 7:23 p.m. near Kingsbury Lane when a large group of sheep ran onto the roadway. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the sheep significantly damaging her car. Deputies found 23 sheep belonging to the Flat Top Sheep Company were killed in the collision, their value was not known.
BELLEVUE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Several Hospitalized after Cattle Truck Runs Burley Light

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County authorities say multiple people were sent to the hospital Wednesday when a cattle truck hit an SUV at an intersection in Burley. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old driver from Twin Falls of the semi-truck loaded with cattle failed to stop at the traffic light at West Main Street and Bedke Blvd and hit a Honda Pilot. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they found the Honda driver injured, but didn't say how many additional people were hurt.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
IDAHO STATE
