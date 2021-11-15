Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO