ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Garfield Sings the Opening Number From TICK, TICK... BOOM! Titled 30/90

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new scene has been released from the musical film adaptation of the Broadway hit Tick, Tick… Boom!, featuring the lead character Jon, played by Andrew Garfield, singing the opening song titled “30/90.” The musical was originally written for the stage by Rent writer Jonathan Larson, and was adapted for the...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage to Receive Gotham Awards’ Performer Tribute — Exclusive

The Gotham Film and Media Institute announced Wednesday that Peter Dinklage will receive a Performer Tribute at the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony on November 29 in New York City, in honor of the “Game of Thrones” star’s work over the last three decades. Dinklage, who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of “Cyrano,” joins past tribute recipients Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman. Additionally, the Gotham Awards will bestow The Actors Fund with its Impact Salute in recognition of its work providing resources and support for the performing arts community during the pandemic. Each year the Gotham Awards...
MOVIES
atlantaartsscene.com

tick, tick, BOOM!

This one is almost an autobiography, with book, music and lyrics all by Jonathan Larson. It opened in New York about 20 years ago and has been staged many times to audiences who can really understand how somebody searching for success in any of the arts fields seems to be climbing a mountain with no map.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Can Andrew Garfield’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Musical Performance Be the First Best Actor Winner in Over 55 Years?

Musicals are divisive by nature, but they can hit a sweet spot with awards voters with the right cast and crew. Andrew Garfield leads the charge on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” With tender vocals and a heartfelt vulnerability, Garfield could emerge as a definitive challenger to the best actor prize that has seemed preordained to Will Smith for “King Richard.” If achieved, Garfield would be the first leading actor from a musical to win in over 55 years. Garfield’s Jonathan Larson is sensitively constructed and harmoniously executed through his sweet arrangements and vocal inflections, especially in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Vogue

In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervour, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theatre performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force – he burned so bright on that stage – and I realised that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Was ‘The Most Joyous Set I’ve Ever Been On’

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” But the “Hamilton” impresario told Variety he had an inherent comfort level with the adaption of the boundary-breaking autobiographical stage musical from the late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, one of Miranda’s early theater heroes. “For me, I really...
MOVIES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick… Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut “tick tick… Boom!” — but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

‘Spider-Man’ Actor Andrew Garfield Says New Film ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Helped Him Mourn the Loss of His Mother to Pancreatic Cancer: ‘It’s An Honoring Of My Mom’

Andrew Garfield stars in a new film directed by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda called Tick, Tick… Boom! The film is a semi-autobiographical musical written by Jonathan Larson, the playwright and composer behind Rent, who died at age 35 after suffering an aortic dissection. Garfield began filming just a few months after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#New York City#Rent#Fosse Verdon#American
Collider

First 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Reactions Call It "Simply Electrifying," Praise Andrew Garfield as "A Wonder to Behold"

Critical reactions have dropped for Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut Tick, Tick...Boom!, which arrives in select theaters tomorrow. The film is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical by the same name, which first debuted off-off-Broadway in 1990 before making its way to off-Broadway and a US Tour in the early 2000s, following Larson's tragic death. Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical story about an aspiring composer named Jon who is questioning living in New York City in the early 1990s. In the lead-up to his thirtieth birthday, Jon is struck by self-doubt and fears about his lacking achievements, which leads him to question if he chose the wrong career path. On top of existential dread, Jon starts to feel pressure from his girlfriend Susan—who dreams of a life beyond the city limits and teaching ballet to wealthy kids—and his friend Michael—who has already abandoned the performing arts world for financial security.
MOVIES
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: 'tick tick...BOOM!,' 'Belfast,' and more

It's getting a bit cooler outside, but you can still stay warm with a good movie. WEMU's Michael Jewett continues filling in for David Fair in our weekly conversation with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins. They provide a rundown about the new films and special events coming to the big screen this weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Andrew Garfield Says ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Introduced Him To “Long Lost Brother” Jonathan Larson – Contenders L.A.

Andrew Garfield had a year to learn how to sing before starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tick, Tick…BOOM to take on the role of Jonathan Larson. Now with the film just days away from debuting on Netflix, the Oscar nominee says he’s walking away with a much deeper relationship with the Rent creator. “When I started to understand who Jonathan Larson was, it was as if Lin was re-introducing me to a long-lost brother I didn’t know I had, like  an older brother I felt a kinship with,” Garfield said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the DGA Theater. “Someone...
MOVIES
Jonesboro Sun

New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

New Poster For SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME and a New Trailer Drops Tomorrow

A new poster has been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. It also teases the villains Doc Ock and Green Goblin. The poster comes as fans wait for a new trailer that is supposed to drop tomorrow!. Sony Pictures is holding a big premiere event...
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer fuels speculation about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to MCU

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy