New manga launches in Big Comic Superior on December 10. This year's 23rd issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Takayuki Yamaguchi will launch a new manga in the magazine's first 2022 issue on December 10. The manga is titled Gekkō Kamen (Moonlight Mask), although it is currently unclear if the manga has a connection to the superhero character of the same name that debuted in Japan in the 1950s through television shows and films. The tagline on the preview image for the manga reads, "I will not surpass the vessel. That is surely my power."

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO