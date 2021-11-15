ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden hopes one trillion dollar infrastructure bill can boost his popularity

US President Joe Biden has signed his one trillion dollar infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn, hailing it as an example of what bipartisanship can achieve.

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity and says it will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future.

Support for Mr Biden has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from Covid-19.

A few Republican politicians were on hand for what might be one the last celebratory displays of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Mr Biden said.

