Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Woman Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Ambulance, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
A woman in the Hudson Valley was allegedly under the influence with a child in the car when she drove into an ambulance, New York State Police investigators announced.

Troopers in Dutchess County responded to the intersection of US Highway 9 and MacFarlane Road in the town of Wappinger at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, where there was a report of a crash involving an ambulance.

Police said that the investigation determined that Wappinger resident Constance Guy, age 38, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when she made a left turn onto Highway 9 and struck an EMStar ambulance that was traveling north through the intersection.

Investigators also noted that Guy was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had a child in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

No injuries were reported.

Guy was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law for having a child in the car, a felony. She was later released and scheduled to return to the Town of Wappinger Court on Jan. 4, 2022.

