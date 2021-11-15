ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle is Ready for Historic and Transformative Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

By Anthony Derrick
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Today, I joined Mayors and labor unions for the signing of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. This historic bill will create millions of good paying jobs and make long overdue investments in transportation and infrastructure.

Over the past two years, Seattle has faced unprecedented obstacles, many of them related to our urgent need to invest in infrastructure. The West Seattle Bridge emergency closure – a key corridor for shipping, transit and transportation – created an enormous challenge for our residents and businesses over the last 20 months. Last year, one of our piers collapsed. Just this past weekend, we saw an electrical failure on the 102-year-old University Bridge require a 2-day closure. Much of the infrastructure in our City is in urgent need of investment and requires support and partnership from every level of government.

This package positions Seattle to take the next steps to scaling transit in our region. Building convenient, rapid transit will give our residents viable alternatives to single occupancy vehicles, reduce congestion and help eliminate the use of fossil fuels. This bill includes the largest federal investment in public transit in history, and Sound Transit, SDOT, and King County Metro have dozens of shovel ready projects to expand transit access and accessibility in every part of the City.

Investments in infrastructure is also about reducing our emissions. In early November, I was in Glasgow at COP26. In order to reach net zero by 2050, we need to dramatically increase our investment in clean transit and electric vehicles. Our Transportation Electrification Blueprint is a roadmap for redesigning our cities to run on clean electric power, and this bill will help make it a reality.

In the past several years Federal partnership has been the deciding factor in some of the most important infrastructure projects in Seattle. The emergency repair of the West Seattle Bridge would not have been possible without additional resources. We recently broke ground on the Madison Bus Rapid Transit line, which was a direct result of a Federal Small Starts Grant. In the coming months and years, Seattle will be one of the best positioned cities in the country with shovel worthy projects to invest in transit and safe multimodal transportation, repair our bridges, create EV infrastructure, and make real investments in environmental justice and safety programs. These investments are not just building the future of Seattle, they will also invest in good-paying union jobs and create opportunity for the young people of our City.

Our Office of Sustainability and Environment, Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, and Seattle Department of Transportation are ready to deliver on the following priorities for Seattle:

$89.9 Billion of investments in Light Rail and Transit. Seattle and the Puget Sound are on the frontlines of building our light rail and transit infrastructure. Over the next five years, Sound Transit will be significantly expanding access to the region and kicking off generational projects that will transform our city and region. Sound Transit will be one of the most competitive transit projects in the country. In Seattle, we are working on the next generation of transit corridor investment in our Rapid Ride corridors that are ready to move forward with Federal support.

$110 Billion to Repair our Roads and Bridges. Unfortunately, Seattle and cities across the country have been on the frontlines of aging bridges and infrastructure. Seattle owns and maintains 125 bridges with the median age around 60 years. In 2019, 29 percent were in good condition, 65 percent were in fair condition, and six percent were in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal makes the single largest investment in repairing and reconstructing our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system. It will rebuild the most economically significant bridges in the country as well as thousands of smaller bridges. SDOT’s priority in the coming years will be to utilize local, state and federal resources to address bridges in need of structural repairs and seismic retrofits, including our bridges across the Ship Canal that are so critical to the movement of goods and people in our region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1406No_0cxXJDrJ00

$5 Billion for Cities to Implement Safe Streets and Roads for All. This program creates a new grant program administered by the USDOT to fund planning and implementation of Vision Zero plans. Seattle has projects underway and more projects in the pipeline to address our high crash corridors, identify streets for protected bike lanes, improve walking and biking routes so kids can safely get to school, and build out a network of calmer residential streets.

$500 Million for Healthy Streets. Seattle will keep investing in our Healthy Streets and urban forestry programs. In addition to a series of projects that may be eligible as part of the Duwamish Action Plan, King County and City of Seattle recently announced the results of a groundbreaking heat mapping project that quantifies the harmful, inequitable impact that hotter summers are having on the region. The bill establishes a new Healthy Streets program to provide grants to eligible entities to deploy cool pavements and porous pavements and to expand tree cover. The goals of the program are to mitigate urban heat islands and the impacts of climate change, improve air quality and reduce the extent of impervious surfaces, storm water runoff and flood risks and heat impacts to infrastructure and road users.

$7.5 Billion for EV Infrastructure. This year, I outlined our Clean Transportation Electrification Blueprint to surge our investments in electrification. As Mayor, we passed a law requiring EV infrastructure in many new housing and commercial developments and recently announced a pilot to electrify and convert heavy-duty diesel trucks operating in the Duwamish Valley to electric to reduce carbon pollution and diesel emissions. Washington is expected to receive $71 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Cities will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

$89 million to Protect the Puget Sound. Communities will be able to better protect our national water treasures and ensure they continue to serve as vital economic and recreational assets.

$7.5 Billion for Clean Buses and Ferries. King County Metro has more than 170 electric trolleys operating in Seattle and building on King County Metro’s electrification plan, this bill invests $5 billion in zero emission and clean buses and $2.5 billion for electric ferries.

$25 Million for Pedestrianization. This bill establishes a grant program to provide assistance to local governments for bollard installation projects designed to prevent pedestrian injuries as we pedestrianize areas of Seattle.

$17 Billion for Port Modernization. The Port of Seattle is the fourth-largest container gateway in North America.

$3.5 billion for Weatherization. Building on the city’s investments for low-income single family and multi-family buildings, this bill will ensures that homes are updated with insulation and energy-efficient appliances to save energy and reduce utility costs.

$550 million for Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants. Cities will be to expand existing programs such as Seattle’s Clean Heat program and provide support for under-resourced commercial buildings.

New Federal Grant for East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement Project to Significantly Improve Safety and Mobility in Key Industrial Corridor

Under the Biden Administration, SDOT has now received over $135 million in federal funding for key city projects. After significant advocacy by local officials and advocates, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project was awarded $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The RAISE grant will help improve mobility and safety along Seattle’s most important freight corridor as well as boost the regional and state economy. Funds will help people who drive, walk and bike travel safely to industrial and maritime jobs as well as employment sites in Downtown Seattle. Improving this highly-traveled multimodal corridor will also help accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic into the Port of Seattle and other maritime facilities.
Happy GIS Day, Wednesday, November 17

GIS Day is an annual event celebrating the technology of geographic information systems (GIS) that was initiated by spatial analytics world-leader Esri. For almost 20 years, GIS Day has been a day of gatherings and celebration of the important work done by the GIS community globally. GIS Day is dedicated to showing, teaching, and inspiring others to use GIS technology towards a better world.
Off the Rez Food Truck and Café

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. Mark McConnell grew up eating traditional recipes made by his mother on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. Now in...
Expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village provides 30 new units of shelter

The expansion continues the City’s successful partnership with the Port of Seattle. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the completion of the planned expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village, adding a new hygiene station and 30 new units of shelter which will serve up to an additional 35 people. This project is a continuation of the partnership between the City of Seattle, the Port of Seattle, and the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), first established in 2017.
The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team: Forging a Tradition One Step at a Time

Historic preservation in Seattle begins with community. The Seattle Histories storytelling project highlights the places, people, and events that have shaped the history of Seattle’s communities. These stories, told by community members, emphasize experiences and narratives that may have been overlooked or misrepresented in our city. Chinese American History in...
Statement by Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen on the Malfunctioning and Closure of the Multimodal University Bridge

SEATTLE – Councilmember Alex Pedersen (District 4 – Northeast Seattle), Chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee issued the following statement about the malfunctioning and closure of the University Bridge:. “After the devastating closure of the West Seattle Bridge and the citywide audit of bridges I ordered last year, City...
Did You Know?

Now that the dust has settled on the opening of Climate Pledge Arena, we’d like to offer a look back on redevelopment of this historic building. The Arena began its life as Washington State Pavilion (WSP), built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. It reopened a couple years later as Washington State Coliseum (WSC) and held touring concerts, arena sports and other events. In the early 1990s, it closed for a much-needed renovation and reopened in 1995 as KeyArena. Twenty years later, it was again in need of some TLC. Climate Pledge Arena (CPA) built a brand-new building inside the iconic hyperbolic paraboloid rooftop and landmarked glass curtain walls.
Mayor Durkan Statement Following the Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Seattle (November 6, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan issued the following statement regarding the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal:. “Passing President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is transformational for cities across the nation – it will deliver new good-paying union jobs, expand transit opportunities and combat climate change. This generational investment in workers and infrastructure will advance Seattle’s vision for more equitable access to transit, further electrify our city, promote environmental justice programs, and allow us to repair our aging bridges. Our entire Congressional delegation was on the frontlines of advocating and delivering on this important achievement for our country.”
DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

WHEN: Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!
Why I’m Thankful for Indigenous Resistance

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. “There is resistance: in Canada, it’s coming from First Nations. But it’s worth remembering that that’s a worldwide phenomenon....
Native American Heritage Month: Na’ah Illahee Fund

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. Na’ah Illahee Fund is an Indigenous women-led organization dedicated to the ongoing regeneration of Indigenous communities. Focused on Indigenous...
Budget Chair Mosqueda Releases 2022 Draft Budget Package in the Wake of COVID-Induced Hardship, Decreased Revenue Forecast

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, published the Council’s Balancing Package Tuesday afternoon. The package seeks to prioritize the city’s limited revenue in investments that help house more Seattleites, create safer communities for all, and invest in a thriving, diverse local economy.
Councilmember Lewis Shows JustCARE Model Successful in Voluntarily Moving Homeless Neighbors to Appropriate Shelter

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (District 7 – Pioneer Square to Magnolia) joined with representatives the Downtown Seattle Alliance (DSA), JustCARE, the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and small business owners to provide an update about the team effort combining workers from REACH/Evergreen Treatment Services with representatives from JustCARE, about the ways in which they have – together with a field team from CoLEAD — provided 31 individuals experiencing homelessness at the corner of 1st and Yesler, near Pergola Plaza, with appropriate shelter by JustCARE and voluntarily accepted.
Changes coming to Alaskan Way with new southbound lanes set to open as soon as Monday, November 15

The Waterfront Seattle Program has been busy constructing the new Alaskan Way since late 2019, following the completion of the Alaskan Way Viaduct removal. Shifting traffic to the east between S King and Marion streets last December allowed Waterfront Seattle to construct new southbound lanes, along with new sidewalks and part of the new bike path on the west side of Alaskan Way between S King and Columbia streets.
Mayor Jenny Durkan Statement on Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell

Seattle (November 4, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan issued the following statement regarding the election of Mayor-Elect Harrell:. “I’ve extended my sincere congratulations to Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell. I’ve known Bruce for over 30 years, and I know as Mayor he will work hard for the people of Seattle. Voters showed their commitment to a just and hopeful future for all Seattle residents. I know Bruce wants every family to thrive in Seattle. He will bring people together to tackle the tough challenges we face on COVID-19, homelessness, public safety, and climate change. I hope all of Seattle joins to support him in these critical times.
Seattle Public Middle School students are now eligible for a free unlimited ORCA Card as part of the City’s ORCA Opportunity Program

Mayor Durkan’s Climate Action Executive Order expands the City’s ORCA Opportunity Program, currently providing ORCA Cards to thousands of high school students and Seattle Promise Scholars. Seattle Public Schools and the City of Seattle are partnering to provide an additional 8,000 free, unlimited ORCA Cards to Seattle Public Schools middle...
LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | Refined Burke-Gilman Trail “Missing Link” design allows us to move this safety project forward and resume construction as soon as next year

We have refined the Burke-Gilman Trail “Missing Link” design to address previous community concerns and allow us to start construction as soon as next year. The Missing Link refers to the long-planned bike safety improvements along 1.4 miles of Salmon Bay east of the Ballard Locks connecting two existing sections of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Ballard.
Mayor Durkan and City Council Announce $2 Million for Small Businesses and Organizations Most Impacted by Vaccine Verification Requirements

Eligible small businesses and organizations will receive an additional up to $1,000 to help enforce King County vaccination verification policy. Seattle (November 1, 2021) — Mayor Jenny A. Durkan Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide), Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle & South Park), and Councilmember Tammy J. Morales (District 2, South Seattle) announced that the City will be adding $2 million to the Office of Economic Development (OED) Small Business Stabilization Fund (SBSF) to support small businesses and organizations impacted by the new vaccination verification requirement in King County. Up to 2,000 eligible small businesses and organizations that are required to enforce this policy will receive additional funding of up to $1,000 to help offset the economic impacts of this requirement.
Celebrate Seattle Restaurant Week with grayseas pies

During Seattle Restaurant Week, Seattleites are given a unique chance to support the greater Seattle area’s culinary community, highlighting its craft, diversity, resilience, and great food! On the heels of Filipino American History Month, Seattle Office of Economic Development is highlighting grayseas pies!. grayseas pies was started by Gracie Santos,...
