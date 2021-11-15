ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver identified in fatal crash early Saturday on SPID

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
The driver involved in a fatal crash that took place on 4300 SPID on Saturday has been identified.

24-year-old Jesus Salazar Garza was driving eastbound on 4300 SPID Saturday around 2:11 a.m. He had three passengers with him, and when he made a turn, he left the roadway and struck a tree and a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel.

Garza died at the scene. His three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the fatal crash.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

