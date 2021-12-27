ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Denver Broncos head coach candidates to replace Vic Fangio

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAPnP_0cxXJ5sk00

The writing is on the wall for Vic Fangio, he’s headed out the door after the 2021 NFL season and the search for the next Denver Broncos head coach will begin. While there are a few factors that could push away top candidates, this team could be turned around quickly if the right hire is made.

Denver earned some credit for giving Fangio a shot at being patient with the 63-year-old coach. A long-time assistant and coordinator, the Broncos gave him his first head-coaching gig. But the team hasn’t progressed after a 7-9 season in 2019 and after narrowly escaping being fired this past offseason, it’s time for a change in Denver.

This isn’t a dream situation for a head coach. It’s about more than just John Elway still walking around the building and potential uncertainty regarding his power in football decisions. Instead, concerns with a potential vacancy in Denver are tied to uncertainty at quarterback and the potential ownership sale looming in 2022.

  • Denver Broncos record (Vic Fangio era): 19-28

With that said, this is still one of 32 NFL head coaching jobs and working alongside general George Paton offers a ton of appeal. Let’s examine five potential candidates who could become the next Denver Broncos head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgNCT_0cxXJ5sk00
Also Read:
NFL coaches fired: Will the Seahawks fire Pete Carroll?

Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4G3j_0cxXJ5sk00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

While hiring retread head coaches isn’t a popular move, Dan Quinn will get a ton of interviews this offseason and it’s deserved. Things certainly didn’t work out with the Atlanta Falcons, but this team did reach the Super Bowl and enjoyed a pair of double-digit win seasons. Beyond his defensive acumen, Quinn’s leadership is another huge factor in his favor.

  • Dan Quinn record: 44-42, 3-2 in NFL playoffs

Taking a chance on a coordinator can deliver immense rewards for an NFL team, but it also means hiring someone to lead a team when they might not be right for the role. Quinn remains beloved in the Falcons’ locker room, he just received the game ball for beating his former team and he’s the architect of the best defensive turnaround in the NFL this season. He would get Broncos’ players to buy into his message quickly, helping shape this defense into a top-10 unit.

It will be crucial for him to find the right offensive coordinator. When Kyle Shanahan left the Falcons, Atlanta’s offense fell apart and Quinn could never make the right hire. Fortunately, Paton is one of the most connected GMs in the NFL and could play an instrumental role in finding the right offensive coordinator.

Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NW9c_0cxXJ5sk00
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Everyone knew this past offseason that Aaron Rodgers wanted a trade to the Denver Broncos. While a deal never came to fruition, negotiations with the Green Bay Packers could resume this offseason. But Paton will likely need to a head coach in place before pursuing a quarterback. The field for Rodgers will be competitive, but bringing Nathaniel Hackett to Denver could give this franchise a huge boost.

Rodgers’ relationship with Hackett is very close. The future Hall of Fame quarterback raved about Hackett’s ability yo connect with players and motivate them in an interview with The Washington Post. The reigning NFL MVP also joked in 2020 that he hoped Hackett didn’t leave Green Bay, unless he followed.

“It’s understanding that every player has different motivators and everybody can respond differently to coaching, and figuring out what those buttons are on certain people to push to get the most out of them. That’s what he does really well. He disarms guys and makes them feel really comfortable, and then he’s really good at teaching the game.”

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, via The Washington Post

But this is about more than a personal endorsement or a potential trade. From 2018-’19, Rodgers posted a 96.5 passer rating with a 7.2 ypa, 62.2% completion rate and a 4.4% TD rate. In the last two seasons, Rodgers has a 116.4 passer rating, 8.0 ypa, a 69.4% completion and a 8.1% TD rate. Hackett is playing an instrumental role in Rodgers’ resurgence and could be a strong hire for the Denver Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCbtG_0cxXJ5sk00 Also Read:
4 best landing spots for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G32Su_0cxXJ5sk00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Relationships matter in the hiring process. Paton joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 as the team’s director of player personnel. During his time in the front office (2007-2020), he worked closely with a ton of coaches. Leslie Frazier also joined the Vikings before the ’07 season, first serving as defensive coordinator (2007-’10), earning a promotion to assistant head coach (2008-’10) and later serving as full-time head coach (2011-’13).

  • Leslie Frazier coaching record: 21-32-1, 0-1 in postseason

It’s evident that Frazier’s first stint as a head coach went poorly. But he has slowly rebuilt his reputation, working with Lovie Smith, John Harbaugh and Sean McDermott. Frazier’s work with the Buffalo Bills is outstanding, especially this season. After Week 16, Buffalo’s defense ranks second in Football Outsiders DVOA and his defenders have played well against high-end quarterbacks. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert , that’s essential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyBva_0cxXJ5sk00 Also Read:
2021 NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys are best NFL team, New England Patriots sink

Byron Leftwich, offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfBaX_0cxXJ5sk00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Leftwich didn’t receive a single interview request in the last coaching cycle and that is baffling. If there was a thought that Tampa Bay’s success on offense in 2020 was a one-year fluke, that’s been proven false this season. The suggestion that the Buccaneers’ offensive turnaround is all about Tom Brady is also wrong.

Leftwich joined Bruce Arians’ coaching staff in 2019, immediately becoming the offensive coordinator and calling plays. By his second year with the roster, we already started seeing real signs of improvement. Jameis Winston drew the attention for his league-high 30 interceptions in 2019, but Tampa Bay’s offense still performed.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stats (2019): 302.8 pass yard/game (1st), 28.6 ppg (4th), 8.1 ypa (5th), 52.9% fourth-down conversion rate (11th), 26.1 Offensive Points per Game (6th), 64.81% red-zone conversion rate (3rd)

While clips have gone viral of Brady waving off Leftwich’s calls at times, it should be viewed as a good thing. A play-caller who is willing to make in-game adjustments based on what his quarterback sees and is comfortable with is a valuable trait. It’s part of the reason Brady has heaped praise on the Bucs’ offensive coordinator.

Leftwich would certainly love an opportunity to coach the Denver Broncos. Outside of Tampa Bay, arguably no team has a deeper cast of weapons than Denver and Leftwich could design a great offense. With great play-calling and a strong supporting cast, the Broncos would become a very attractive landing spot for an available quarterback in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emJ0N_0cxXJ5sk00 Also Read:
5 potential candidates to replace Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer, head coach, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr6rp_0cxXJ5sk00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an off-chance that the Vikings will opt to move off Zimmer should the struggling team fail to earn a playoff spot this season. Minnesota sits at 7-8 on the campaign and one game out of the final wildcard spot in the NFC . Realistically, it could lead to wholesale changes in the Twin Cities.

If so, there’s no better fit for Zimmer than Denver. The Vikings’ head coach since 2014, Zimmer worked with Broncos general manager George Paton for the first seven years of his tenure in Minnesota. The two obviously have a built-in relationship.

The idea here would be for Paton to find someone he’s comfortable with to help lead what remains a talented defense. In turn, the Broncos find an experienced offensive mind to run that side of the ball. Boasting a 71-55-1 record in Minnesota, the Broncos might not be able to find a more qualified candidate to replace Vic Fangio than Zimmer.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 23

Marcadimus Maxwell
11-15

We tried 2 straight defensive guys. Let's go offense and try to make sure he has some idea of what being a head coach means. Vic and Joseph had NO idea of how to be the CEO of the on field action. neither had teams Khatami looked prepared. Without Manning Fox's teams looked that way too.

Reply
4
Dave Jensen
11-15

look you don't need a Defensive head coach. you need an offensive type for head coach. and have those coaches call the plays when that is on the field . George, what ever you do , you better pick the right guy this time . the fans , like myself is getting pretty passed off. nothing is changing. get on the stick.

Reply
3
martin clancy
11-18

We need someone who knows how to call a game from the sideline - even Vic admitted it was a tough adjustment coming down from the higher booth perspective

Reply
2
Related
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Buccaneers#American Football#Seahawks#The Atlanta Falcons
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season. Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy