Gas prices continue rising across Montana

The cost of filling up at the pumps is continuing to rise in Montana.

Gas prices have risen 1.3¢ per gallon over the last week in the Treasure State and sit at an average of $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations in the state.

Additionally, gas prices in Montana are 1.5¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana on Monday was $3.08 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.82 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.40 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 9.5¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, COVID cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Hann added that the GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey shows "a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."

The average price for a gallon of gas in Missoula Counthy and Flathead County was at $3.47 per gallon while Lake County stood at $3.38 per gallon and Ravalli County was at $3.40 per gallon. More information on gas prices across Montana can be found here .

