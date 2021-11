Countdown Campout in Florida will be moving to the Orlando Amphitheater on New Year’s Eve for Countdown Orlando Invasion. Earlier this year, Insomniac announced that their annual New Year’s Eve festival, Countdown, would be receiving a sister show on the East Coast to the delight of ravers in the region. Dubbed Countdown Campout, it was set to take place at Sunshine Grove in Florida with multiple days of camping, quality tunes, and more to experience. But those who were excited to be camping under the stars on NYE will have to wait until the future as today, Insomniac dropped the news that the two-day event will be moving to the Orlando Amphitheater and is changing its name to Countdown Orlando Invasion.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO