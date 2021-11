A new class action lawsuit filed over the deadly collapse of a beachfront condo in Florida points the finger at a luxury high-rise next door, claiming construction there caused vibrations that weakened the Surfside building. The 169-page complaint alleges that Eighty Seven Park tower “was an older building in need of routine repairs and maintenance, but it was not until excavation and construction began” on it that Champlain Towers South was put in danger. Excavation, pile-driving, and groundwater runoff from the construction site weakened the neighboring building, according to the filing.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO