Middletown, OH

I-75 SB at standstill due to truck fire in Middletown

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
I-75 South

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic .

Major Highway Incidents

  • The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 South due to a truck on fire just past the on ramp from SR 122 in Middletown. Traffic is still backed up as of 6:40 p.m.

Surface Street Incidents

  • No major incidents reported.

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

  • Kettering

$3.07 a gallon at the Shell at Bigger and Whipp

  • Fairborn

$2.97 a gallon at the Marathon at West Dayton and South Central

  • Beavercreek

$3.16 a gallon at the Circle K at South Orchard and U.S. 35

  • Troy

$2.99 a gallon at the Marathon on West Main and North Elm

  • Springfield

$3.04 a gallon at the Speedway at South Burnett and Lexington

  • Xenia

$3.16 a gallon at the Casey’s on North Detroit and Kinsey

  • Miamisburg

$3.17 a gallon at the BP and Shell stations at Byers and Miamisburg Centerville Road

Ongoing Construction & Other Closures

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

CLARK COUNTY

  • The continuing I-70 lane addition project between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 will continue to cause various lane closures through the project’s expected completion date in the Fall of 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

GREENE COUNTY:

  • I-675 in Greene County: As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected.
  • The U.S. 35 Superstreet project has begun with various work areas. The project will be completed in summer 2022.

PREBLE COUNTY

  • On I-70 through the entire county, various bridge projects and repaving projects will cause lane closures on I-70 through Spring 2022.

SHELBY COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

WARREN COUNTY:

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

MERCER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

BUTLER COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

DARKE COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

LOGAN COUNTY

  • No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.

© 2020 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

