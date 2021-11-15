I-75 SB at standstill due to truck fire in Middletown
Major Highway Incidents
- The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 South due to a truck on fire just past the on ramp from SR 122 in Middletown. Traffic is still backed up as of 6:40 p.m.
Surface Street Incidents
- No major incidents reported.
Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:
- Kettering
$3.07 a gallon at the Shell at Bigger and Whipp
- Fairborn
$2.97 a gallon at the Marathon at West Dayton and South Central
- Beavercreek
$3.16 a gallon at the Circle K at South Orchard and U.S. 35
- Troy
$2.99 a gallon at the Marathon on West Main and North Elm
- Springfield
$3.04 a gallon at the Speedway at South Burnett and Lexington
- Xenia
$3.16 a gallon at the Casey’s on North Detroit and Kinsey
- Miamisburg
$3.17 a gallon at the BP and Shell stations at Byers and Miamisburg Centerville Road
Ongoing Construction & Other Closures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Third Street Bridge in Dayton, is closed through October 2021. The project will widen the bridge from four lanes to five and will provide wider sidewalks. More information is available in a presentation from Montgomery County.
CLARK COUNTY
- The continuing I-70 lane addition project between U.S. 68 and state Route 72 will continue to cause various lane closures through the project’s expected completion date in the Fall of 2021.
MIAMI COUNTY:
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
GREENE COUNTY:
- I-675 in Greene County: As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is underway on I-675 various lane closures are expected.
- The U.S. 35 Superstreet project has begun with various work areas. The project will be completed in summer 2022.
PREBLE COUNTY
- On I-70 through the entire county, various bridge projects and repaving projects will cause lane closures on I-70 through Spring 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
WARREN COUNTY:
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
MERCER COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
BUTLER COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
DARKE COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
LOGAN COUNTY
- No current construction projects are scheduled by ODOT.
