Wausau to hold public meeting on proposed solar array

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
A public meeting is set for this week to discuss a proposal by Wausau Waterworks to construct a solar array on the city’s west side.

The proposed array would be located at 1010 Bugbee Ave., a property purchased by Wausau Waterworks. An engineering firm is working to determine if solar power generation would be viable and beneficial for the utility and its customers.

At the public meeting, Wausau Waterworks will present educational material on alternative energy and the potential benefits for the utility constructing and utilizing a solar array for the new water treatment facility.

Public comments from users will be presented to the Wausau Waterworks Commission at their December 7, 2021 meeting. The PIM will be held at the following time and location:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 starting at 5:30 pm

Northcentral Technical College (NTC)

Health Sciences Building – Room 1004A

1000 West Campus Drive, Wausau 54401

The meeting will be organized as follows:

  1. 15-20 minute presentation by RENEW out of Madison, WI
  2. 15-20 minute presentation by Clark Dietz on proposed solar array options and cost impacts
  3. Open discussion for public comments and questions

Written comments will also be accepted through the following city email account: engineering@ci.wausau.wi.us. Please place in the Subject heading “Solar Array Public Comment”

Comments from the PIM will be presented to the Wausau Waterworks Commission on December 7, 2021 at 1:30pm at City Hall Council Chambers. This is a regular scheduled meeting and is able to be viewed remotely.

Please contact 715-261-6740 with any questions related to the proposed PIM.

Comments / 0

Wausau area births, Nov. 18

Marshall and Michele Hulce announce the birth of their son Mateo Michael, born at 1:11 p.m. Nov. 12, 2021. Mateo weighed 8 pounds. Jordan Berlik and Elisha Kell announce the birth of their daughter Gwenivere Grace, born at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 12, 2021. Gwenivere weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Michael...
WAUSAU, WI
Expert emphasizes practical English language skills for refugees

A language and literacy expert emphasized on Wednesday the need to impart English language skills for non-English speakers, as resettlement plans for refugees continue in Wausau. Refugees need language skills for practical purposes and not just English grammar, vocabulary and punctuation, said Nell Anderson, who retired after serving as Wausau...
WAUSAU, WI
Business of the Week: Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
REI hires environmental, safety consultant

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. recently added a new member to its team of professionals, REI announced today. Environmental and safety consultant Shaun Carroll’s primary responsibilities include assisting clients with safety/environmental audits, OSHA compliance, air permits, hazardous waste, storm water, wastewater discharge, EPCRA compliance, spill prevention, control and countermeasure plans and other environmental and safety needs.
WAUSAU, WI
Wisconsin pot possession proposal aims to find middle ground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan bill introduced Tuesday in the Wisconsin Legislature would lighten penalties for marijuana possession in many parts of the state and increase fines in a few of the state’s largest communities, including Milwaukee and Madison. Under the plan sponsored by Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell, of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mosinee man files lawsuit against Wausau Pilot & Review

A Mosinee resident this month filed a defamation lawsuit against Wausau Pilot & Review regarding a story published during the highly charged “A Community for All” discussions in August. On Oct. 18, Waukesha-based attorney Matthew M. Fernholz, of the law firm Cramer, Multhauf & Hammes, LLP, sent a letter to...
MOSINEE, WI
