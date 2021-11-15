ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

By Adreon Patterson
 3 days ago
Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire...

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Colombian magic in 'Encanto'

At the Los Angeles premiere of animation "Encanto," composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars Wilmer Valderrama and John Leguizamo discuss the importance of accurate Colombian representation in the tale. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/53a01b2955954fab8af6d0d153a2bb9e.
Disney’s Encanto Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Animated Movie

Encanto marks the 60th animated feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. You’d be hard pressed to find another studio, animated or otherwise, with a track record quite like that at Disney. Not every movie has been a hit, but the batting average has been absolutely stellar. And based on the early responses to Disney’s newest animated film, movie number 60 may be just as spectacular and ground-breaking as movie number one.
Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘Encanto’ Cast Dish on New Disney Movie

Ample excitement surrounds the release of Disney‘s new animated adventure, ‘Encanto.’ And with good reason. The eagerly anticipated film tells the tale of a young Colombian girl named Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz). Unlike her loved ones, she is the only member of her family who doesn’t possess magical powers...
In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom!, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervour, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theatre performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force – he burned so bright on that stage – and I realised that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
Tick, Tick...Boom! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

When "Tick, Tick...Boom!" was announced, everyone and their mother had an opinion about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tribute to "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson. I didn't; I am an outside observer who was friends with the theater kids but wasn't one herself. If you heard me sing or watched me dance, you'd know I'm better off in the audience, anyway. The last new musical I watched was "Anna and the Apocalypse," and that was a film festival screening I went into with no information.
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three...
Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Was 'The Most Joyous Set I've Ever Been On'

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Tick, Tick... Boom! review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is the ultimate defence of theatre kids

Dir: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens. Cert 12, 115 minutesTheatre kids are always a little insufferable. It’s just part of their DNA. And Tick, Tick… Boom! is created entirely by them and for them, adapted by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda from a stage show by Rent’s Jonathan Larson. Inevitably, this will annoy some – they’ll find it all far too earnest, too shameless in its desire for likeability. But what other kind of person would seek a life where every emotion lives in search of a beat? Who else...
‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
Lin-Manuel Miranda transforms Tick, Tick… Boom! into a powerful ode to his hero

In 1990, Rent writer-composer Jonathan Larson turned 30 years old. At the time, he was living in a spartan loft in Lower Manhattan, near SoHo, and working part-time in a diner while developing a science-fiction musical called Superbia, based on George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the eight years since he graduated from Adelphi University on Long Island, Larson had developed a reputation in New York’s theatrical community as a promising young talent. But he was broke, and frustrated by how slowly his career was moving. He was still three years away from the first workshop of Rent, a groundbreaking, smash-success musical which wouldn’t officially premiere until 1996 — on the night Larson unexpectedly died.
Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't feel like he was 'canceled' after 'In the Heights' was called out for its lack of dark-skinned Latinx actors

Lin-Manuel Miranda said criticism of "In the Heights" for colorism isn't "cancellation." "That's having opinions. So I try to take it in that spirit," he said. "In the Heights" was criticized for primarily featuring light-skinned Latinx leads. Lin-Manuel Miranda said the criticism "In The Heights" faced for failing to feature...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
