Win an Unforgettable Safari & Stay at Giraffe Manor in Kenya

budgettravel.com
 5 days ago

Support the Pangolin Project is a registered charity based in Kenya, dedicated to the protection of pangolin (the most illegally trafficked mammal in the world today)and their habitat....

www.budgettravel.com

AZFamily

A silent extinction: Giraffes in peril

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a silent extinction going on in Africa right now. Giraffes are in peril, with fewer giraffes in the wild than African elephants or hippos. The devastating decline is catching the attention of wildlife experts around the world, even here in Arizona. Three...
ANIMALS
golfmagic.com

World class Sotogrande STAY & PLAY package offers unforgettable golf experience

Golfers have the opportunity to indulge in the Sotogrande lifestyle with the introduction of an all-new ‘Stay & Play’ package that allows guests to experience the world-class triumvirate of Real Club Valderrama, La Reserva Club and Real Club Sotogrande. The new four-night package has been crafted to highlight the region’s...
GOLF
JustLuxe.com

A Unforgettable Oasis in the Historic Heart of the Dubrovnik

Croatia is having a moment. Strewn with stunning landscapes, enchanting islands, and sun-drenched towns, this country is not to be missed. Surrounded by the glistening Adriatic Sea, the international city of Dubrovnik has its fair share of idyllic beach coves, sensational cuisine, and remarkable history. Today it’s become a go-to destination when it comes to a dose of the ocean without all the crowds.
LIFESTYLE
moneyweek.com

Why now is the perfect time to visit Kenya for a safari holiday

We almost didn’t make it to Kenya. Until the very last minute it looked like it might be just too hard. I booked the flights last winter (when BA were practically giving them away) on the basis that surely, come October, the pandemic would be all but over. So much for that.
TRAVEL
#Giraffes#Kenya#Wildlife Safari#Giraffe Manor#The Pangolin Project
AFP

Corals and cable cars: Vietnam tourist island reopens with big dreams

Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travellers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam's Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia's next holiday hotspot as pandemic restrictions ease. On Saturday, around 200 South Koreans touched down on the island, which lies a few kilometres off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme kicked off this month in Vietnam. Among the arrivals was Tae Hyeong Lee, who was returning to the island for a third time and keen to make a beeline for the beach. "It's wonderful to be here. This is my first time travelling out of South Korea since the pandemic started," he told AFP.
TRAFFIC
Gazette

World's oldest male giraffe dies

The world's oldest male giraffe died Thursday. Jimmie the Giraffe was about 26.5 years old when he was euthanized at the Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun, Maryland. "Jimmie the Giraffe lost his battle with Father time this morning shortly after 10:00 am," the Plumpton Park Zoo wrote on Facebook.
RISING SUN, MD
budgettravel.com

St. Maarten All-Inclusive Beach Vacation for 2 - $1099

Kick back and relax on 10 acres of beachfront in the heart of Maho Village at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino St. Maarten, which is filled with shops, restaurants, and entertainment lounges. This deal covers 4-star digs, plus all your meals and drinks, for just over $100 per person, per night over peak winter season dates.
YOGA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
Only In Michigan

Settle In For A Snug And Cozy Stay At Beechwood Manor Inn And Cottage In Michigan

When life feels a bit overwhelming, there’s something special about embarking on a calm and relaxing vacation right here in your home state. While there are plenty of hotels and upscale accommodations to explore, one cozy inn in Michigan features an impressive combination of history and charm. The next time you’re craving a getaway without hopping on a plane, check out this lovely and timeless destination.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTAJ

Gabon is last bastion of endangered African forest elephants

PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon (AP) — Loss of habitat and poaching have made African forest elephants a critically endangered species. Yet the dense forests of sparsely populated Gabon in the Congo River Basin remain a “last stronghold” of the magnificent creatures, according to new research that concluded the population is much higher than previous estimates. Counting […]
ANIMALS
primenewsghana.com

African World Cup qualifiers wrap: Kenya, Togo end campaigns with wins

Kenya, Togo and Niger all finished their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns with wins on Monday, with the trio playing for pride having failed to stay in contention for the African play-offs. Kenya's 2-1 win over visiting Rwanda was the first of their Group E campaign and was earned against...
FIFA
Marie Claire

Win a two-night stay at Citadines Islington London

Win a two-night stay for two people at Citadines Islington London, a brand new apart’hotel located within an Edwardian building and former Royal Mail Sorting Office in Islington Square. Surrounded by shops, restaurants and bars on the borough’s renowned Upper Street, the property is also close to world-famous Sadler’s Wells Theatre, internationally renowned Almeida Theatre and walking distance to London’s beautiful Regent’s Canal.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Botswana struggles with rising cases of rhino poaching

The chickens have come home to roost barely four years after President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ill-advised decision to disarm the anti-poaching unit.The poachers have won the battle as the Botswana government concedes defeat in their continued fight against unrelenting rhino poachers who have killed at least 100 of the animals in the past three years.The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has taken a decision to relocate the animals to an unspecified location in the North West District of Botswana to protect them from poachers.Speaking to Sunday Standard this past Friday DWNP Director Dr. Kabelo Senyatso confirmed the relocation but...
ANIMALS
budgettravel.com

Can’t Get to Europe? These U.S. Destinations Will Make You Feel Like You’re There

These US towns will make you feel like you're in Europe. With much of Europe off limits amid the current pandemic, Americans will have to wait longer to travel to and throughout the continent. However, they can find resemblances to some European countries a little closer to home. Here are locations across the U.S. that make you feel like you’ve set foot in a European destination with no passport required.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES

