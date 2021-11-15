ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being First Is Not Enough For Crispr Therapeutics

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock holds a special place in business history. Crispr was the first public company to emerge based on the gene editing technology called CRISPR-CAS9 . Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry went to Crispr co-founder Emmanuelle Charpentier. But great science doesn’t always make for...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

MedicalXpress

CRISPR scientists grapple with the ethics and expectations of gene editing

A new paper in the journal Ethics and Human Research co-authored by Berkeley Public Health Professor of Bioethics and Medical Humanities Jodi Halpern and Lecturer Sharon E. O'Hara, among others, explores how scientists perceive the potential of CRISPR technology and how the transition of many researchers from bench science (making new discoveries in the lab) to translational science (using these new discoveries to create novel medical treatments) may affect the treatment of those with genetic conditions.
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. CRISPR

Vertex generates billions annually from its cystic fibrosis portfolio. CRISPR and Vertex are working on a candidate for blood disorders that could be a gamechanger -- and bring in a blockbuster level of revenue. The better investment choice may depend on your investment style. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Regeneron's Results for Its COVID Antibody Therapy Won't Boost Sales Much

Regeneron and Roche reported great results for REGEN-COV as a COVID-19 prophylaxis. The therapy could primarily benefit the subset of patients who are immunocompromised. New COVID-19 pills from Pfizer and Merck could limit the market for REGEN-COV. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and its partner, Roche (OTC:RHHBY), recently reported positive results from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Berkeleyan Online

How CRISPR is changing the role of researchers

A new paper in the journal Ethics and Human Research co-authored by Berkeley Public Health Professor of Bioethics and Medical Humanities Jodi Halpern and Lecturer Sharon E. O’Hara, among others, explores how scientists perceive the potential of CRISPR technology and how the transition of many researchers from bench science (making new discoveries in the lab) to translational science (using these new discoveries to create novel medical treatments) may affect the treatment of those with genetic conditions.
SCIENCE
MedCity News

AppliedVR raises $36M, pursues FDA clearance of first digital therapeutic

AppliedVR closed another round of funding as it pursues clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its first digital therapeutic. The company, which aims to use VR for pain management, recently closed a $36 million series B round. The company has breakthrough designations for two digital therapeutics: VR-based programs...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Study encourages cautious approach to CRISPR therapeutics

A comprehensive study—conducted by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other groups—has shown that gene editing, specifically gene knockout (KO), with CRISPR -Cas9 can favor cells with mutated forms of genes linked to cancer. The findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
CANCER
MarketWatch

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster gets FDA OK for all adults

Share of Moderna Inc. shot up 6.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults, aged 18 and older. The booster dose is for those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with any authorized or approved vaccine, at least six months ago. "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," said Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. Next, an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to discuss a potential recommendation for rolling out COVID-19 boosters. Moderna's stock has tumbled 33.1% over the past three months through Thursday but has soared 140.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25.3% this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Conversation U.S.

Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises. I teach drug regulation and patent law at Saint Louis University’s Center for Health Law Studies. Moderna recently offered to share ownership of its main patent with the government to resolve the dispute. Whether or not this is enough to satisfy the government’s claims, I...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Ocugen Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Covaxin may generate a lot of revenue growth for Ocugen in 2022 if it's approved. Ocugen's ocular gene therapy platform is promising, but it's a long way off. If Covaxin is a flop, shareholders will be in trouble. When it comes to contentious stocks, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is likely one of...
INDUSTRY
Genetic Engineering News

CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing May Select for Cells With Cancer-Related Mutations

A comprehensive study headed by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys has shown that gene editing—specifically gene knockout (KO)—using CRISPR-Cas9 technology can favor cells with mutated forms of p53 or KRAS genes linked to cancer. The researchers say the findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations.
CANCER
uab.edu

U.S. Government Funds First Therapeutic Psilocybin Research in 50 Years

This fall, the federal government granted researchers funding to study the therapeutic potential of a classic psychedelic for the first time in 50 years. The National Institutes of Health granted Johns Hopkins Medicine, in collaboration with University of Alabama at Birmingham and New York University, $4 million to investigate if psilocybin — one of the primary psychoactive ingredients in psychedelic mushrooms — can help people quit smoking.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
InvestorPlace

ASTR Stock Alert: Why Is Astra Space Stumbling Today?

The last-minute cancellation of its first trip into Earth’s orbit has shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) trading lower this morning. ASTR stock is down 3% this morning, following a decline of 4% yesterday after it was forced to scrub its planned rocket launch overnight. While the company has said that...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

