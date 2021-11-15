Being First Is Not Enough For Crispr Therapeutics

Share of Moderna Inc. shot up 6.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults, aged 18 and older. The booster dose is for those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with any authorized or approved vaccine, at least six months ago. "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," said Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. Next, an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to discuss a potential recommendation for rolling out COVID-19 boosters. Moderna's stock has tumbled 33.1% over the past three months through Thursday but has soared 140.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25.3% this year.

