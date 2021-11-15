ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sacubitril/Valsartan No Better Than Valsartan Alone in Advanced HF

By Marilynn Larkin
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In patients with chronic advanced heart failure (HF) with a reduced ejection fraction enrolled in the LIFE trial, sacubitril/valsartan and valsartan alone similarly lowered N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels, but the combination treatment was less well tolerated. "Given the striking improvements that were...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ajmc.com

Sacubitril/Valsartan Treatment for HFpEF Shown to Reduce NT-proBNP Levels

Wanting more data on the benefits of sacubitril/valsartan vs renin angiotensin system inhibitor background therapy, investigators conducted a large randomized study among persons with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Among several measures evaluated in a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, parallel group clinical trial comparing outcomes among patients with heart...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

PARADISE-MI: Sacubitril-Valsartan Fails to Outperform ACE Inhibitor After MI

Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibition did not lead to less HF or death. Treatment with a combination of the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril and the angiotensin-receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan was not associated with a significantly lower incidence of death from cardiovascular causes or incident heart failure than ramipril, an angiotensin converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, in patients with acute myocardial infarction (MI).
HEALTH
Medscape News

EMPEROR-Preserved Findings Confirmed in 'True' HFpEF Patients

Main results from the landmark EMPEROR-Preserved trial, reported in August, established for the first time that treatment with a drug, the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor empagliflozin, could clearly benefit patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The only caveat was that EMPEROR-Preserved enrolled patients with a left ventricular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Determinants of Hypercalciuria and Renal Calcifications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Lukas Ochsner Ridder; Torben Harsløf; Tanja Sikjær; Line Underbjerg; Lars Rejnmark. Objective: Hypercalciuria, impaired kidney function and renal calcifications are common in chronic hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT). We aimed to study associations between indices of known importance to the kidney in HypoPT by hypothesizing adverse effects of hypercalciuria on renal outcomes. Design:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Medscape News

Ticagrelor Reversal Agent Achieves Quick Hemostasis: REVERSE-IT

The experimental monoclonal antibody bentracimab, which reverses the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor, appears to be heading toward regulatory approval, on the basis of an interim analysis of the phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial. "Rates of effective hemostasis were adjudicated as good or excellent in more than 90% of cases with no...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Low-Dose Rituximab May Keep RA Activity Low in Responders

Rituximab doses as low as 200 mg reduced disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis to an extent that's similar to the standard 1,000-mg dose during more than 3 years of follow-up, according to results from an extension study of a clinical trial in the Netherlands. We could not formally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Erenumab Bests Topiramate in First Head-to-Head Migraine Trial

Erenumab, a calcitonin-gene related peptide receptor (CGRP) inhibitor, is more tolerable and effective than topiramate for treating patients with migraine, according to data from almost 800 patients in the first head-to-head trial of its kind. The findings suggest that erenumab may help overcome longstanding issues with migraine medication adherence, and...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacubitril Valsartan#Novartis#Jama Cardiology#Advanced Hf#Reuters Health#Paradigm Hf#Life#Washington University#Nt Probnp
Medscape News

Undertriaging Linked to Worse Outcomes in Post-Op Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Among postoperative patients at increased risk for complications, those who were sent to low-acuity floors rather than to the intensive care unit (ICU) had higher morbidity and mortality in a cross-sectional study. "This study was prompted by recognition that after major surgery, high-risk patients are...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medscape News

In Diabetes, Fast-Growing Pancreatic Cysts May Be a Red Flag

LAS VEGAS – New results from a single center, retrospective analysis suggest that individuals with diabetes and pancreatic cysts have larger cyst sizes at diagnosis, and a faster subsequent cyst growth rate. Smoking was independently associated with faster growth rate. Most pancreatic cancer patients were previously diagnosed with hyperglycemia and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Supervised Obesity Reduction Trial for AF Ablation Patients

Nele Gessler; Stephan Willems; Daniel Steven; Jens Aberle; Ruken Oezge Akbulak; Nils Gosau; Boris A. Hoffmann; Christian Meyer; Arian Sultan; Roland Tilz; Julia Vogler; PeterWohlmuth; Susanne Scholz; Melanie A. Gunawardene; Christian Eickholt; Jakob Lüker. Abstract and Introduction. Aims: Weight management seems to be beneficial for obese atrial fibrillation (AF) patients;...
FITNESS
Medscape News

Fewer Strokes on Myosin Activator in Reduced-EF Heart Failure: GALACTIC-HF

Some patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) don't respond well enough even to "quartet therapy," the combination of drugs from four separate classes recommended as first-line agents to be initiated early after the diagnosis. A member of yet another drug class, tentatively envisioned as second- or third-line option in such cases, may offer a novel side benefit beyond the primary effect on mortality or HFrEF events seen in a large phase-3 trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines: Lower Serologic Response Among IBD, Rheumatic Diseases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic conditions, have a reduced serologic response to a 2-dose vaccination regimen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the findings of a meta-analysis. "These...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Can New Meta-analysis of PCI vs CABG for Left Main CAD Settle the Debate?

After four randomized controlled trials, the best approach to treating patients with left main coronary artery disease ought to be clear. The trials compared percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with drug-eluting stents against coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) and measured important outcomes such as death, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, and repeat procedures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Multimorbidity Involving CKD Markedly Increases Hospitalisation Events

According to a study published today in BMC Medicine , the presence of multimorbidity is associated with increased rates of emergency hospitalisation, which go up even further when chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the multimorbid conditions. CKD is a condition of public health concern worldwide and is often...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Who Should, and Who Shouldn't, Take Aspirin for Primary CVD Prevention

Hi, everyone. I'm Dr. Kenny Lin. I am a family physician at Georgetown University Medical Center, and I blog at Common Sense Family Doctor. Three years ago, after the publication of three large trials suggesting that the harms of daily low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease outweighed the benefits, I suggested in a Medscape commentary that it was time for the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) to reevaluate its 2016 recommendations for liberal use of aspirin in high-risk adults. Others went further: For example, fellow Medscape commentator F. Perry Wilson, MD, declared that "aspirin for primary prevention is dead."
HEALTH
Medscape News

Bone Conduction Devices Tied to Better Hearing-Related Quality of Life

(Reuters Health) - People with single-sided sensorineural deafness who receive bone conduction devices experience improved hearing-related quality of life, but no change in general quality of life, a recent systematic review and meta-analysis suggests. Researchers examined data from 11 studies with 203 adult participants who all had single-sided sensorineural deafness...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

CMS Change to Reimbursement for Lung Cancer Screening

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a proposal for changing the reimbursement for lung cancer screening. The change would lower the age of eligibility for beneficiary reimbursement to 50 years (from the current 55 years). Comments on the proposal can be made through December 16, 2021.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy