Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is the best time of year to get holiday shopping done if you’re looking to save as much money as possible. This year, Nordstrom has kicked off the fun early — you can actually start getting your shop on right now! There are so many early steals and deals, and we have a slew of excellent items for you to peep below. Take inspo from our suggestions and start crossing names off of that list — or snag a little treat for yourself!

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO