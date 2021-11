The lawyer for one of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in southern Georgia, is fighting to have civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson removed from the courtroom. After failing to have Rev Jackson removed while arguing his presence could influence the jury, attorney Kevin Gough moved on to note that Rev Jackson’s mask was below his nose, despite not wearing a mask himself. “Your Honour, I would note that the Reverend Jesse Jackson’s mask is down below his nose,” a maskless Mr Gough said, standing beside several other maskless people. “I’m not...

