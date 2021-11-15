ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bourse operator Cboe to buy Canada's NEO exchange

By John McCrank
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l69BD_0cxXCae100

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it agreed to buy Canadian stock exchange operator Aequitas Innovations Inc, known as NEO, for an undisclosed amount, expanding its North American footprint in the latest of a string of recent acquisitions.

Trading levels surged at the beginning of the COVID-19 and have remained elevated, benefiting exchange operators like Cboe, the third-largest U.S. stock exchange operator by volume.

The NEO deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, pending regulatory approval, will give Cboe a fully registered securities exchange in Canada in addition to the alternative trading system MATCHNow, which it acquired last year, creating operating efficiencies though scale.

Together, the two trading platforms have a share of around 16.5% of the Canadian equities market and will be better placed to compete against Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group.

“Adding NEO to the Cboe network better enables us to create a first-class equities offering in Canada, bolstering our global markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and bringing us one step closer to our vision of building one of the world’s largest global derivatives and equities trading networks,” said Cboe Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly.

In the past month, Cboe has said it agreed to acquire cryptocurrency trading platform Eris Digital Holdings (ErisX), a spot and derivatives exchange for digital assets; announced it was a limited partner in the planned acquisition of trading software firm Trading Technologies International; and said it planned to launch a new U.S. Treasuries trading platform.

NEO also offers listing and market data services, and its sister company, NEO Connect, provides a distribution platform supporting mutual funds, private funds and private corporate bonds.

Chicago-based Cboe operates trading platforms and products in equities, derivatives and foreign exchange across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cboe#Exchange Operator#Neo Exchange#Canada#Canadian#Aequitas Innovations Inc#North American#Toronto Stock Exchange#Tmx Group#Eris Digital Holdings#Neo Connect
Reuters

Hong Kong shares down on Alibaba, losses limited by property

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended the session lower on Friday, dragged lower by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba after it reported disappointing earnings. ** At the close, the benchmark Hang Seng index was down 1.07% to 25049.97 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%, to 8,970.67 points.
MARKETS
Reuters

Alibaba weighs on EM shares; Turkish lira firms after rout

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira staged a tentative comeback on Friday, at the end of a brutal week, while emerging market stocks slipped, led by a 10% slump in e-commerce giant Alibaba after it slashed its sales outlook. Other EM currencies also got a bit of a breather after...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Reuters

World stocks struggle near record highs; Europe in focus

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Concerns over slowing China growth and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe stymied the global equity markets rally on Friday with stocks struggling to cling to recent record highs and the euro looking on track for a second straight week of losses. While U.S....
STOCKS
Reuters

Top bankers bemoan slow pace of European capital markets union

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two top bankers on Friday bemoaned the slow pace of unifying European capital markets, voicing concerns that European investment and innovation too often flee the continent for the United States. BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre said European insurance companies are forced to seek out the U.S. for...
MARKETS
Reuters

Commodity stocks, strong retail sales boost UK's FTSE 100

Nov 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after a three-day slump, driven by commodity stocks and better-than-expected retail sales data that helped allay economic slowdown worries. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.4% in morning trade, with miners BHP Group (BHPB.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and...
RETAIL
Reuters

Brazilian tycoon Tanure proposes takeover of Alliar

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment funds linked to Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure have proposed to buy a controlling stake in medical labs company Alliar, according to a securities filing late on Thursday. Tanure offered to pay 20.50 reais per Alliar share, a 35% premium over Thursday’s closing price....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums post biggest weekly slide in over 3 months

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped for a sixth consecutive session on Friday, posting their steepest weekly decline in more than three months, weighed down by ample supplies from India and South Korea. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF plunged to 45 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, their lowest since Oct. 14. The differentials, which were at a 49-cent premium on Thursday, has fallen about 38% this week. India's diesel exports this month are expected to close above October's total of 2.07 million tonnes, while exports from South Korea would likely close around last month's total of 2.32 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $11.98 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. They were at $12.20 per barrel a day earlier, and have shed 8% this week. A recent spike in China's COVID-19 infections has kindled concerns over short-term demand in the world's second biggest oil consumer, but some traders believe the domestic market will remain tight in coming months. "Despite the recent lockdowns, the Chinese government would likely ensure the domestic markets are well supplied, especially ahead of the Winter Olympics (in Beijing) and the upcoming Chinese New Year," a Singapore-based gasoil trader said. "The Asian gasoil cracks seem to come to the ground for the last few days. So, I reckon probably they might still see some pressure before recovering," he added. VACCINATED FOREIGN TOURISTS - The Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, its tourism ministry said on Friday, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs. - Singapore is hosting top executives of big global companies this week at a host of conferences, marking its gradual return to normalcy and underscoring the contrast with long-time rival Hong Kong, which is sticking with some of the toughest quarantine rules in the world. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.7% to 1.9 million tonnes in the week ended Nov. 18, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 1.8% this week to 835,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Asia's spot crude market has peaked after touching near two-year highs this week, as a possible release of oil reserves from top consumers globally dented sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said on Thursday. - China's Shandong province has ordered its refineries, including three plants under state-run Sinochem Holdings, to self-inspect and self-rectify any irregular fuel tax practices, a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday showed. ASESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 91.04 2.04 2.29 89 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.1 -0.01 11.11 -0.09 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 91.18 2.04 2.29 89.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.04 -0.01 -20.00 0.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 91.34 2.04 2.28 89.3 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.2 -0.01 -4.76 0.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 91.59 2 2.23 89.59 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.45 -0.04 -8.16 0.49 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 89.07 2.21 2.54 86.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.11 0.1 1000.00 0.01 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
MarketWatch

VanEck's 'lowest-cost' bitcoin linked ETF is down Tuesday but it's outperforming ProShares and Valkyrie funds down 5%

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy Fund on Tuesday is seeing its first day of trading, with the bitcoin futures-pegged exchange-traded fund, which bills itself as the "lowest-cost" option, compared against rivals, outperforming "spot" bitcoin values . VanEck's ETF was down less 1%, at last check, on Tuesday afternoon, in its first day of trading on Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s Cboe BZX exchange. By comparison, spot bitcoin was down more than 5%, in line with the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF , which also are pegged to bitcoin futures traded on the CME Group's Chicago...
STOCKS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started trading on the Nasdaq...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy