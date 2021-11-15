FHFA Issues 2021 Performance, Accountability Report

The CFPB today announced that it will undertake a review of its rules implementing the 2015 changes to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act regulations. As part of the review, the bureau will focus primarily on institutional coverage and transactional coverage, data points, benefits of the new data and disclosure requirements and operational and compliance costs, according to a request for information issued today. Comments will be due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, and the CFPB said it expects to issue a report on the findings by Jan. 1, 2023.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO