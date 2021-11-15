ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHFA Issues 2021 Performance, Accountability Report

 3 days ago

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its annual performance and accountability report for 2021. The report focused on the agency’s efforts to meet three strategic goals, including: ensuring that the entities it oversees operate...

FHFA Sets 2022 Performance Goals for Fannie, Freddie

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today issued the metrics on which it will assess the 2022 performance of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and their jointly owned securitization platform, Common Securitization Solutions. Among other goals, the GSEs will be expected to promote sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing, foster competition...
ECONOMY
Fed’s Waller Pushes Back on Stablecoin Report Recommendations

Challenging a recent report from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said at a financial stability conference today that stablecoins need not be issued only by insured depository institutions. “The regulatory and supervisory framework for payment stablecoins should address the specific risks that these arrangements pose—directly, fully, and narrowly,” he said. “It does not necessarily mean imposing the full banking rulebook, which is geared in part toward lending activities, not payments.”
ECONOMY
FASB issues standard for reporting gov’t grants

The Financial Accounting Standards Board released an accounting standards update Wednesday that aims to improve transparency in financial reporting by requiring businesses to disclose information about some types of government assistance they receive, such as grants of cash and other assets, within the notes to their financial statements. The amendments...
ECONOMY
Banking, Consumer Groups Call for Oversight of NCUA

In a joint letter with the Independent Community Bankers of America and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition today, the American Bankers Association urged lawmakers to schedule an oversight hearing for the National Credit Union Administration, in light of several recent NCUA rulemakings that the groups said “would undermine important statutory guardrails designed to protect low-income consumers.” The groups noted that an NCUA-specific congressional hearing has not been held since 2015.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FHFA tells GSEs to prioritize affordability in 2022

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Acting Director Sandra Thompson has put affordability at the top of the annual to-do list for the government-sponsored enterprises. In its 2022 Scorecard, the conservator also tasked the GSEs with updating their pricing framework to “increase support for core mission borrowers.” Affordable housing advocates have said loan-level price adjustments — risk-based fees for borrowers — increase the cost of homeownership for those who need it the most.
REAL ESTATE
Basel Committee Issues Principles for Managing Climate-Related Financial Risks

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision today released outlined principles for the effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks. The committee said it is taking a “holistic approach” to addressing climate-related financial risks to the global banking system, including the consideration of disclosure, supervisory and regulatory measures. The document...
ECONOMY
CFPB Issues RFI on HMDA Rules

The CFPB today announced that it will undertake a review of its rules implementing the 2015 changes to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act regulations. As part of the review, the bureau will focus primarily on institutional coverage and transactional coverage, data points, benefits of the new data and disclosure requirements and operational and compliance costs, according to a request for information issued today. Comments will be due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, and the CFPB said it expects to issue a report on the findings by Jan. 1, 2023.
ECONOMY
Nichols Highlights Importance of Bank On-Certified Accounts

ABA has been a staunch advocate of the Bank On movement, and continues to encourage all banks to offer Bank On-certified accounts, which offer features including low costs, online bill pay capabilities, no overdraft fees and certain transaction capabilities. According to CFE Fund, there are now more than 160 Bank On nationally certified accounts, offered by banks and credit unions representing 52% of the domestic deposit market; almost half of all U.S. bank branches offer a Bank On-certified account.
RETAIL
ABA, Banking Groups Express Opposition to Proposed SBA Direct Lending Program

The American Bankers Association and a coalition of financial trade groups expressed opposition to a proposed Small Business Administration direct lending program that has been included in the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” legislation. In a letter to congressional leaders today, the groups raised concerns that the proposed program will undermine existing public-private partnership SBA loan programs and potentially limit access to capital to small businesses “due to increased complexity.”
SMALL BUSINESS
OFR Flags Cyber Risk, Macroeconomic Uncertainty in Annual Report

The Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research flagged cybersecurity and macroeconomic risk as top areas of concern as the cost of cyberattacks continues to rise and uncertainty about COVID-19 and the economic outlook persists. In its annual report to Congress, OFR noted that expenses required to guard against cyberattacks continue...
ECONOMY
Schatz, Brown, Senators to CFPB: Fix the Broken Credit Reporting System, Hold Credit Reporting Agencies Accountable

WASHINGTON – November 10, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take concrete steps to reform the credit reporting industry. Specifically, the senators urged Director Rohit Chopra to use the CFPB’s existing supervisory, rulemaking, and enforcement authority over the largest nationwide consumer reporting agencies, in order to improve the accuracy of credit reports, streamline the dispute resolution process, and hold consumer reporting agencies accountable for addressing persistent errors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
National Study: Credit Unions Trail Banks in Customer Satisfaction

Credit unions fell behind banks in terms of customer satisfaction, according to the 2021 American Consumer Satisfaction Index released this week. Banks earned a satisfaction score of 78 on a 100-point scale, while credit unions earned a score of 76—down 1.3% from a year prior and reaching a historic low. Customers were least satisfied with credit unions’ number and location of ATMs, number and location of branches and the competitiveness of interest rates.
ECONOMY
ABA Survey: Ag Borrower Profitability Increased in 2021

A majority of ag lenders—69.7%—reported that overall farm profitability increased in the prior year, due in large part to government support, which is estimated to account for 38% of ag borrowers’ net income, according to the 2021 Agricultural Lenders Survey conducted by the American Bankers Association and Farmer Mac. This marks the first time since the survey began in 2016 that a majority of ag lenders reported an increase in overall farm profitability. Lenders also said they expect that 80% of their borrowers will be profitable in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Two firms account for the majority of Tether received: Report

Tether (USDT) has gone from being a renegade cryptocurrency to becoming the industry’s primary crutch during the last seven years, according to a new report. Essentially, USDT is a bridge between traditional currencies like the United States dollar and decentralized digital currencies operating on open blockchain networks. Independent crypto outlet...
MARKETS
Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
CBO delivers surprisingly good news to Democrats on Build Back Better

It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS

