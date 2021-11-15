ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmaker calls for state financial literacy graduation requirement

Cover picture for the articleA state lawmaker has proposed changing Michigan’s high school graduation requirements to include instruction in financial literacy. The state core curriculum requires instruction in math, English, a foreign language, health, science and...

Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Hamler named to state’s early literacy council

Xavier Hamler, PreK-5th instructional supervisor and English as a Second Language (ESL) coordinator for Bedford County Schools, has been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) inaugural Educator Advisory Council. The Central Office supervisor will be a part of the consulting body to help determine the best resources to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
benefitspro.com

5 tips for leveraging payroll to promote financial literacy

A global pandemic is compounding financial stress on employees across the world. With prospective employees navigating their return to the office, and businesses feverishly defending their turf amid the Great Resignation, savvy employers are looking for ways to integrate financial wellness programs into their current benefit plans. Today’s employees increasingly...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Targum

FUCHS: Financial literacy is far too uncommon among college students

One of the most common things among all people I have met in college is a lack of financial literacy. I am not saying that I am perfect and have never had periods of bad spending habits, but there is a universal issue among all college students regarding understanding the value of their money and how to use it wisely. There are several aspects of credit and finances that are important for all college students to understand.
EDUCATION
Salisbury Post

State launches free literacy resource

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Early Learning has developed and released a new virtual resource, Literacy at Home, to help support North Carolina’s youngest readers. Literacy at Home provides activities specific to each grade level from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The online resource provides background knowledge...
EDUCATION
michiganradio.org

Michigan advocacy groups say uptick in suspensions and expulsions result of readjustment to in-person learning

Advocacy groups and education lawyers say that expulsions and suspensions from schools have spiked statewide. The Michigan Department of Education says that expulsion data for this year will not be available for several months. Peri Stone-Palmquist is the director of Student Advocacy Center. She said calls to their statewide hotline...
MICHIGAN STATE

