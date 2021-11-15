Lawmaker calls for state financial literacy graduation requirement

Financial literacy is lowest among Generation Z. However, the Generation Z cohort is focused on improving their knowledge. That’s according to a new report from the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) at the George Washington University (GW) School of Business. The report used data from the 2021 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index (P-Fin Index) to compare across many Generations. This includes the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomer Generation, Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z. According to TIAA and GFLEC, individuals’ ability to navigate financial decisions throughout their lifetime depends, in part, on their literacy-level around finance.
Comments / 0