Nevada State

Dulorme protests loss to Ennis

fightnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelterweight Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs), has officially submitted a letter to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, disputing the result of his bout against Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs), in which he claims he was hit with...

fightnews.com

