Dulorme protests loss to Ennis

For local boxing fans in Hobbs, New Mexico, November 13th was supposed to be an opportunity to see popular undefeated junior middleweight prospect Mario Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) as he took on journeyman Michael Sanchez (2-8, 2 KOs) of Midland, Texas. It wasn’t expected to be a major test for Gonzalez, Sanchez was coming into the fight on the heels of a seven fight losing streak while Gonzalez was showing signs of being a legitimate world class prospect. But after Covid nearly scored a knockout over boxing in New Mexico, most local fans were just excited at the opportunity to come out and support their local prospect on his way towards a potential world ranking.
