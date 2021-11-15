Dulorme protests loss to Ennis

Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the most feared men to ever grace the heavyweight division of boxing. During the 80s and 90s, Tyson was known for destroying his opponents, and his reign of terror is something that will always be remembered. His punchy was heavier than anyone could imagine and even in 2021, Tyson still contains some of that power.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO