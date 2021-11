While I am accustomed to what is clearly visible, the colors of my everyday surroundings, I often fail to contemplate the shadows left behind. Shadows give form to what is illuminated, revealing the textures and edges of what is visible. They dance, vibrate, and bend in submission to a source of light. Worldwide, ancient cultures discovered the potential of harnessed light and shadow to breathe life into some of humanity’s great epics. Mentions of shadow puppetry appear in Chinese and Indian texts 200 years prior to the Christian era. Since then, the influence of shadow puppetry has spanned millennia to find a place in modern video, film, and theater. Studying the art form reveals a dynamic tradition that deepens the magic that continues to enchant artists and audiences around the globe.

